What to do in Ann Arbor Monday, Feb. 12: Red Circle exhibition, stroller strides and more

Monday, Feb. 12

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Stroller Strides community class - Designed to give mothers the "Strength for Motherhood," Stroller Strides Ann Arbor is a total fitness program that moms can do with their babies. It includes intervals of cardio, strength and body toning exercises using exercise tubing, the stroller and the environment. (9 a.m., Briarwood Mall, in front of Sears)

Pre-Fab/Post-Fab: Art in a Readymade Era pop-up exhibition - This exhibition showcases the works of Heidi Barlow, Shaina Kasztelan and Bailey Scieskza, three female artists based in Detroit. Their work, although varying in style and form, speaks to a generation growing up with the influences of mass consumption, internet shopping, the glut of plastic toys, baubles and tchotchkes. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? - Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is an international fellowship of people who have experienced difficulties in life as a result of their relationship to food and eating. The program is based on the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous. (10:30 a.m., Calvary United Methodist Church)

STS speaker. Translating the Cell Biology of Aging? On the Importance of Choreographing Knowledge - This talk draws on ethnographic study in a cell biology of aging that explored how the articulation between basic and clinical research is being crafted. (4 p.m.,

Tisch Hall - 1014)

Café Shapiro - Students, nominated by their instructors, have been invited to read their poems and short stories. For many student writers, Café Shapiro is a first opportunity to read publicly from their creative work. For others, it provides a fresh audience and the ability to experience the work of students they may not encounter in writing classes. (7 p.m., Shapiro Undergraduate Library)

