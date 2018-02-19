What to do in Ann Arbor Monday, Feb. 19: NeoNics, 'RUFF' at Sweetwaters and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Monday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Monday, Feb. 19

Spinning Dot Theatre presents "RUFF" at Sweetwaters - A celebration of puppetry, music and language, "Ruff" is a show that follows a lonely puppy and a stranded sailor on a deserted island. Don't miss your chance to see this sweet seaside adventure that will engage even the youngest audience members. (10 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea, 123 Washington St)

Alumni Panel Series: Education - An education-focused panel discussion and networking session with alumni who will talk about their time at U of M, their career paths and advice for undergraduates. (4 p.m., East Hall - 4448)

STS Speaker: Indigenous Climate Change Studies and Justice: Indigenizing Futures, Decolonizing the Anthropocene - This presentation will cover and integrate a range of topics, from the Dakota Access Pipeline to the indigenous science movement to indigenous science fiction imagination. (4 p.m., Tisch Hall - 1014)

NeoNics and Pollinators - Meghan Milbrath, a research scientist in the Department of Entomology at Michigan State University and former president of Ann Arbor Backyard Beekeepers, discusses neonicotinoids, or "NeoNics," a relatively new class of insecticides that share a common mode of action that affects the central nervous system of insects. (7:30 p.m., Matthaei Botanical Gardens)

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn - Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, “the king and queen of the banjo," have a musical partnership like no other. They'll perform pieces from their Grammy-winning self-titled debut as well as their new record, "Echo in the Valley." (8 p.m., The Ark)

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.