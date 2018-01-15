What to do in Ann Arbor Monday, Jan. 15: MLK Symposium, Restaurant Week and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Monday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Future Former: An Exhibition of Alumni Work - This exhibition honors the creative work and careers of all Stamps School alumni, creates an aspirational connection between generations of U-M artists and designers and current Stamps students, and inspires reflection during the university’s Bicentennial year. (9 a.m., University of Michigan Penny Stamps)

Of 72: An Exhibition by Ebony G. Patterson - Jamaican artist Ebony Patterson’s of 72 -- a mixed media work on fabric, with digital imagery, embroidery, rhinestones, trimmings, bandanas and floral appliques -- considers the 2010 “Tivoli Incursion” in Kingston, Jamaica, an armed conflict between the Shower Posse drug cartel and Jamaica's military and police that began as security forces began searching for major drug lord Christopher "Dudus" Coke, after the United States requested his extradition. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

MLK Symposium - Since 1986, the Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives has coordinated the University of Michigan’s annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium -- one of the largest celebrations of the life and legacy of MLK sponsored by colleges and universities in the nation. Today's events include Hill Harper, the Marjorie Lee Browne Colloquium and more. (10 a.m., University of Michigan)

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week - With more than 60 of the city's best restaurants participating in the semiannual event, restaurant week features lunch at a $15 special menu of Restaurant Week items, and dinner is a $28 fixed-price three-course menu. As an added bonus, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week has partnered with Taste the Local Difference and local farmers to incorporate as much Michigan produce as possible into the menus. (11 a.m., Various Locations)

Penny Stamps Talk: Comics Artist/Creator Shawn Martinbrough - Comic artist and creator Shawn Martinbrough will present the talk “Continuing the Legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Through the Art of Storytelling” as part of UMich's MLK Symposium. Martinbrough is the author of "How to Draw Noir Comics: The Art and Technique of Visual Storytelling," published by Random House and reprinted in several languages. (2:30 p.m., Stamps Auditorium)

