What to do in Ann Arbor Monday, Jan. 22: Verbfest, hip hop architecture and more

Monday, Jan. 22

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Future Former: An Exhibition of Alumni Work - This exhibition honors the creative work and careers of all Stamps School alumni, creates an aspirational connection between generations of U-M artists and designers and current Stamps students, and inspires reflection during the university’s Bicentennial year. (9 a.m., University of Michigan Penny Stamps)

Of 72: An exhibition by Ebony G. Patterson - Jamaican artist Ebony Patterson’s Of 72 -- a mixed media work on fabric, with digital imagery, embroidery, rhinestones, trimmings, bandanas and floral appliques -- considers the 2010 “Tivoli Incursion” in Kingston, Jamaica, an armed conflict between the Shower Posse drug cartel and Jamaica's military and police that began as security forces began searching for major drug lord Christopher "Dudus" Coke, after the United States requested his extradition. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Pre-Fab/Post-Fab: Art in a Readymade Era pop-up exhibition - This exhibition showcases the works of Heidi Barlow, Shaina Kasztelan and Bailey Scieskza, three female artists based in Detroit. Their work, although varying in style and form, speaks to a generation growing up with the influences of mass consumption, internet shopping, the glut of plastic toys, baubles and tchotchkes. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Verbfest - Residents of Max Kade will offer verb stations to teach students about German verb tenses with fun, educational activities. (4:30 p.m., North Quad 2345)

Nomas Design Realities lecture and panel: Michael Ford, "Hip Hop Architecture" - The National Organization of Minority Architecture Students bring Michael Ford for their Design Realities lecture and panel. The event is co-hosted by the National Association of Minority Architects Detroit chapter. Michael Ford is a designer, born and raised in the city of Detroit. (6 p.m., Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning Auditorium)

