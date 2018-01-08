What to do in Ann Arbor Monday, Jan. 8: Red Circle and Future Former exhibitions, and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Monday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Monday, Jan. 8

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Future Former: An Exhibition of Alumni Work - This exhibition honors the creative work and careers of all Stamps School alumni, creates an aspirational connection between generations of U-M artists and designers and current Stamps students, and inspires reflection during the university’s Bicentennial year. (9 a.m., University of Michigan Penny Stamps)

Stroller Strides Community Class - Designed to give mothers the "Strength for Motherhood," Stroller Strides Ann Arbor is a total fitness program that moms can do with their babies. It includes intervals of cardio, strength and body toning exercises using exercise tubing, the stroller and the environment. (9 a.m., Briarwood Mall, in front of Sears)

Outdoor Play-Based Class for Kids - At Tinkergarten, families meet outdoors to connect and learn through play. In this free class, kids ages 18 months to 5 years will explore, problem solve, communicate, collaborate, create and play together. (10 a.m., Bandermer Park)

