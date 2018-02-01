What to do in Ann Arbor Thursday, Feb. 1: Ebony G. Patterson, 'Constellations' and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Thursday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Future Former: An Exhibition of Alumni Work - This exhibition honors the creative work and careers of all Stamps School alumni. It creates an aspirational connection between generations of U-M artists and designers and current Stamps students, and inspires reflection during the university’s bicentennial year. (9 a.m., University of Michigan Penny Stamps)

"Of 72": An exhibition by Ebony G. Patterson - Jamaican artist Ebony Patterson’s "Of 72" -- a mixed media work on fabric, with digital imagery, embroidery, rhinestones, trimmings, bandanas and floral appliques -- considers the 2010 “Tivoli Incursion” in Kingston, Jamaica, an armed conflict between the Shower Posse drug cartel and Jamaica's military and police that began as security forces began searching for major drug lord Christopher "Dudus" Coke, after the United States requested his extradition. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Pre-Fab/Post-Fab: Art in a Readymade Era pop-up exhibition - This exhibition showcases the works of Heidi Barlow, Shaina Kasztelan and Bailey Scieskza, three female artists based in Detroit. Their work, although varying in style and form, speaks to a generation growing up with the influences of mass consumption, internet shopping, the glut of plastic toys, baubles and tchotchkes. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Penny Stamps Series: Ebony G. Patterson, They Were... - In much of her work, Jamaican artist Ebony G. Patterson explores the use of feminine gendered adornment in the construct of urban masculinity within the dancehall community and in popular culture. In her solo exhibition Of 72, Patterson remembers the violent 2010 Tivoli Incursion in Kingston, Jamaica. (5:10 p.m., Michigan Theater)

"Constellations" at Theatre Nova - Written by Nick Payne, "Constellations" is a "spellbinding, romantic journey that begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know -- delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny." (8 p.m., Theatre Nova)

