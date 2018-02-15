What to do in Ann Arbor Thursday, Feb. 15: Crystal Bowersox at The Ark, 'Constellations' and more

Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Thursday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Thursday, Feb. 15

Exhibit Tour: The Life and Times of Lizzy Bennet - Curators Juli McLoone and Sigrid Cordell give a tour of the exhibit, The Life and Times of Lizzy Bennet, which marks the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death. The exhibit showcases significant early editions of Austen’s works alongside materials revealing the historical milieu in which she and her characters lived. (Noon, Hatcher Graduate Library)

Exhibit celebration for Mr. Vignaud's Maps: Unraveling a Cartographic Mystery from the Golden Age of Dutch Cartography - Celebrate the maps of Henry Vignaud and get a glimpse into the history of the Golden Age of mapmaking in 17th century Amsterdam. The University of Michigan acquired the extensive personal library of Vignaud, an American diplomat living in Paris, in 1922. It included thousands of books, atlases, maps and other publications, with many of the maps extracted from broken atlases originally published by the illustrious Hondius and Janssonius publishing houses. (4 p.m., Hatcher Graduate Library)

Penny Stamps Series presents Jaime Hayon: Design Follows Function, and then What? - Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon was born in Madrid in 1974. From his very first collections, Hayon has been at the forefront of a new wave that blurs the lines between art, decoration and design, leading a renaissance in finely crafted, intricate objects within the context of contemporary design culture. (5:10 p.m., Michigan Theater)

Crystal Bowersox - Bowersox's emotive folk-rock-country style was catapulted from the cramped coffeehouses and cavernous subway tunnels of Chicago to millions of homes across America when she placed second in Season 9 of "American Idol." Now she's moved to Nashville, and she comes back to the area with a new Americana album, "Alive." (8 p.m., The Ark)

"Constellations" at Theatre Nova - Written by Nick Payne, "Constellations" is a "spellbinding, romantic journey that begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know -- delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny." (8 p.m., Theatre Nova)

Kickshaw Theatre Presents: "Or" - "Or" takes place (mostly) during one night in the life of Aphra Behn, a poet, spy and soon-to-be first professional female playwright. Against a background of a long war and a counter-culture of free love, cross-dressing and pastoral lyricism, the 1660s look a lot like the 1960s in this neo-Restoration comedy. (8 p.m., Interfaith Center for Spiritual Growth)

