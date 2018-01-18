What to do in Ann Arbor Thursday, Jan. 18: Jane Austen, Claudia Claudia Rankine, Nerd Nite and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Thursday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Pre-Fab/Post-Fab: Art in a Readymade Era pop-up exhibition - This exhibition showcases the works of Heidi Barlow, Shaina Kasztelan and Bailey Scieskza, three female artists based in Detroit. Their work, although varying in style and form, speaks to a generation growing up with the influences of mass consumption, internet shopping, the glut of plastic toys, baubles and tchotchkes. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Little Paws Storytime - If you have a toddler who loves animals, come have a paws-itively fun time at HSHV. Designed for children ages 2 to 5, our story time programs include animal-themed stories, fingerplays, crafts and the opportunity to meet some of our adoptable animals. (10:30 a.m., Humane Society of Huron Valley)

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week - With more than 60 of the city's best restaurants participating in the semiannual event, restaurant week features lunch at a $15 special menu of Restaurant Week items, and dinner is a $28 fixed-price three-course menu. As an added bonus, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week has partnered with Taste the Local Difference and local farmers to incorporate as much Michigan produce as possible into the menus. (11 a.m., Various Locations)

Journalism is Dead. Long Live Journalism - With the shuttering of local news sources and the increase of internet blogs, where can communities turn to for their news? ANNthology took this challenge head-on. They are a group of 17 collaborators covering topics ranging from local general news to school meeting coverage and southeast Michigan food news. Jim McBee and Demond Johnson will discuss the rise of new sources of journalism as daily papers fade away, ANNthology's role, and what the future might hold. (12 p.m., Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor)

A Truth Universally Acknowledged: Mapping the World of Jane Austen - Step back in time to celebrate one of the most famous British authors, Jane Austen, on the bicentennial of her death. Through maps from her lifetime, explore the world she knew, from Hampshire and the Lake District to the world as a whole, and see the world of her novels. (4 p.m., Hatcher Graduate Library)

A Conversation with Claudia Rankine and P. Carl - Can theater promote social justice? Can a play help its audience imagine -- and then manifest -- a more equitable America? How is art-making an act of engaged citizenship? Acclaimed poet, playwright and MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Claudia Rankine (Citizen) sits down with dramaturg P. Carl, the director of the online theater commons Howlround and co-artistic director of ArtsEmerson, to discuss the ways contemporary theater and performance can help catalyze and promote social justice issues. (5 p.m., Michigan Theater)

Nerd Nite - Nerds unite. It's been an eternity since November, when Nerd Nite said goodbye to 2017 with a bang, but thankfully the wait is finally over. There will be three amazing speakers, and while the folks at Nerd Nite always say to bring your nerd friends, you may also want to text your biology and space nerd friends. We promise they'll love it. (6:30 p.m., LIVE Ann Arbor)

