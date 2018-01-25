What to do in Ann Arbor Thursday, Jan. 25: Hito Steyerl, wine tasting, Little Paws and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Thursday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Pre-Fab/Post-Fab: Art in a Readymade Era pop-up exhibition - This exhibition showcases the works of Heidi Barlow, Shaina Kasztelan and Bailey Scieskza, three female artists based in Detroit. Their work, although varying in style and form, speaks to a generation growing up with the influences of mass consumption, internet shopping, the glut of plastic toys, baubles and tchotchkes. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Little Paws Storytime - If you have a toddler who loves animals, come have a paws-itively fun time at HSHV. Designed for children ages 2 to 5, our story time programs include animal-themed stories, fingerplays, crafts and the opportunity to meet some of our adoptable animals. (10:30 a.m., Humane Society of Huron Valley)

Penny Stamps Series: Hito Steyerl - Bubble Vision - Hito Steyerl's prolific filmmaking and writing occupy a highly discursive position between the fields of art, philosophy, and politics and explore capitalism’s social, cultural, and financial imaginaries. This talk is in collaboration with Becoming Digital, a year-long project of the Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning considering changes underway in architecture and visual culture caused by the increasing ubiquity of digital technology. (5:10 p.m., Michigan Theater)

Vino Value Wine Tasting - Don't miss Vinology's most popular wine tasting event of the year. Light appetizers will be provided along with more than 25 wines under $25 retail. (6 p.m., Vinology)

A Celebration of MLK's Biblical Legacy - Dr. Mitzi J. Smith, professor of New Testament at Ashland Theological Seminary and first female graduate in New Testament from Harvard University, will talk about Martin Luther King Jr. and the Bible. Her lecture will be followed by a panel discussion about the legacy of MLK's Biblical teaching. (7 p.m., Rackham Graduate School)

