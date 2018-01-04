What to do in Ann Arbor Thursday, Jan. 4: Martin Sexton Trio at The Ark, and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Thursday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Thursday, Jan. 4

Creativity Camp - Try your hand at creating dazzling, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted works of art. In this fun four-day camp, you will focus on creating functional and decorative works while learning the art of craftsmanship. (9 a.m., Ann Arbor Art Center)

Clay Camp - Come in from the cold and join A2 Art Center for a fabulous four-day clay camp. Campers will have the opportunity to make the coolest functional artwork. (9 a.m., Ann Arbor Art Center)

Hands-On Holidays - You and your family are invited to the Hands-On Museum's 13-day celebration of imaginative learning during Hands-On Holidays. Each day, experience science experiments, create our most requested make-and-take projects and see some of our finest performers. (10 a.m., Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum)

Martin Sexton Trio - Martin Sexton is a rare virtuoso who can blend songwriting and amazing guitar and vocal chops into a whole that's greater than the sum of the parts. Martin comes to The Ark tonight in a rare trio format. (8 p.m., The Ark)

