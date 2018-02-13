What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Feb. 13: Home sweet home at Zingerman's, Dàimh and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Tuesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Understanding Generations at Work - Explore different generations and how they have evolved in the workplace. The discussion will focus on understanding differences, resolving conflict and managing effectively in an age-diverse workplace. (12 p.m., Lurie Robert H. Engin. Ctr - Johnson Rooms A, B & C 3rd Floor)

To-Do List Strategies - The workshop will focus on tried-and-tested time management techniques, how to identify and eliminate time-wasting barriers and new habits to help you reach your goals. (2:30 p.m., Morris Lawrence Building)

Food Literacy for All: Chef Kabui: Food Literacy for All is a community-academic partnership course at the University of Michigan. Structured as an evening lecture series, Food Literacy for All features different guest speakers each week to address diverse challenges and opportunities of both domestic and global food systems. (6:30 p.m., Angell Hall - Aud B)

Home Sweet Home - An evening of wine, chocolate and cheese at Zingerman's Greyline venue is offered as a fundraiser to ensure all LGBTQ+ youth in Washtenaw County receive the safety and support that they deserve. (6:30 p.m., Zingerman's Greyline)

Eastside weekly euchre tournament - Don't miss your chance to attend a fun and friendly euchre tournament. Do you think you have what it takes to outsmart the other team, or maybe even go it alone? Test your skills and show your fellow card players what you're made of. (7 p.m., Banfield's Bar & Grill East)

Dàimh - Dàimh (the word means "kinship" in Scots Gaelic) is based in Lochaber in the Highlands and Islands of Scotland, an area as much renowned for its scenic beauty as for its rich musical and cultural heritage. From pyrotechnic jigs and reels to achingly poignant ballads, Dàimh runs the gamut of folk music at its best. (8 p.m., The Ark)

