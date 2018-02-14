What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Feb. 14: Engage's community coffee and The Ark's Folky Valentine

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Community Coffee: Valentine's Day, Engage Style - Valentine's Day can be a lot of fun, but it can also be rough, even if you have a significant other. The purpose of this event is to bring someone who means a lot to you, or reach out to someone who you'd like to get to know better, and invite them to join you for a cup of coffee. (8:30 a.m., Electric Eye Cafe)

Michigan University-wide Sustainability and Environment Conference 2018 - The annual flagship event of the MUSE Initiative, the MUSE Conference provides a unique venue for sharing research, building new connections, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration among all members of the University of Michigan community engaged in the broad range of sustainability and environment-related research. (9 a.m., Michigan League)

Nature Storytime: "Bee & Me" - You and your child can explore and appreciate the outdoors, with live animal visits, hikes, stories and hands-on activities. This week, they will read "Bee & Me" by Alison Jay, as the children learn the importance of pollinators. (10 a.m., Leslie Science and Nature Center)

Play the Bells in the Tower at Kerrytown - All are invited to play songs by number on the 17-bell Kerrytown Chime's numbered keys, a seven-ton, world-class instrument. (Noon, Kerrytown Market & Shops)

The Gershwins’ "Porgy and Bess": A New Edition from the University of Michigan - In preparation for its test performance by the University Musical Society and the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, Wayne Shirley, Mark Clague and Jessica Getman will discuss the composition and reception of the work, as well as the process of producing this new edition, highlighting the history behind some of America’s favorite music, including “Summertime,” “I Got Plenty o’ Nothin’” and “My Man’s Gone Now.” (Noon, Kempf House Museum)

An Evening of Poetry and the Written Word - All writers welcome to read their own or other favorite poetry or short fiction afterward at open mic. The event is hosted by Joe Kelty, Ed Morin and Dave Jibson. (7 p.m., Crazy Wisdom Bookstore and Tea Room)

My Folky Valentine - What better time than Valentine's Day to get to know some couples who make music together? "My Folky Valentine” is The Ark's annual celebration of romance, where each year they present a few of the region's top musical couples. Your hosts, Annie and Rod Capps, invite some of their most talented friends from around the region to share the stage for an evening of grand collaboration and anything but love songs. This year's couples on stage are Kim and Matt Watroba, Jo Serrapere and John Devine, Jason Dennie and Rochelle Clark and Annie and Rod Capps. (8 p.m., The Ark)

