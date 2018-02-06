What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Feb. 6: 'Homegoing': A conversation with Yaa Gyasi; more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Tuesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Book Event: Martin Murray’s “The Urbanism of Exception” - Celebrate Martin Murray’s “The Urbanism of Exception,” when he speaks informally about the book followed by Q&A. There will be the opportunity to buy signed copies of the book and refreshments will be provided. “The Urbanism of Exception” challenges the conventional (modernist-inspired) understanding of urbanization as a universal process tied to the ideal-typical model of the modern metropolis with its origins in the grand Western experience of city-building. (6 p.m., Taubman College Commons)

Food Literacy for All: Winona LaDuke: Food Literacy for All is a community-academic partnership course at the University of Michigan. Structured as an evening lecture series, Food Literacy for All features different guest speakers each week to address diverse challenges and opportunities of both domestic and global food systems. (6:30 p.m., Angell Hall - Aud B)

Eastside weekly euchre tournament - Don't miss your chance to attend a fun and friendly euchre tournament. Do you think you have what it takes to outsmart the other team, or maybe even go it alone? Test your skills and show your fellow card players what you're made of. (7 p.m., Banfield's Bar & Grill East)

"Homegoing": A Conversation with Yaa Gyasi - Do not miss your chance to see the featured speaker for the 2018 Jill S. Harris Memorial Lecture, Yaa Gyasi. Her award-winning debut novel, "Homegoing," has also been selected as the 2018 Washtenaw Reads book. The event will be structured as a conversation between Gyasi and U-M professors Gaurav Desai and Aida Levy-Hussen. (7 p.m., Rackham Amphitheater)

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.