What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Jan. 2: Creativity and clay camps, Hands-On Holidays and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Tuesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Creativity Camp - Try your hand at creating dazzling, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted works of art. In this fun four-day camp, you will focus on creating functional and decorative works while learning the art of craftsmanship. (9 a.m., Ann Arbor Art Center)

Clay Camp - Come in from the cold and join A2 Art Center for a fabulous four-day clay camp. Campers will have the opportunity to make the coolest functional artwork. (9 a.m., Ann Arbor Art Center)

Hands-On Holidays - You and your family are invited to the Hands-On Museum's 13-day celebration of imaginative learning during Hands-On Holidays. Each day, experience science experiments, create our most requested make-and-take projects and see some of our finest performers. (10 a.m., Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum)

Eastside weekly euchre tournament - Don't miss your chance to attend a fun and friendly euchre tournament. Do you think you have what it takes to outsmart the other team, or maybe even go it alone? Test your skills and show your fellow card players what you're made of. (7 p.m., Banfield's Bar & Grill East)

Tuesday Tango - How does an Argentine tango class at Studio of Movement Arts, right above the People's Food Co-op, sound? No step is as easy as it looks, but mastering the steps is part of the fun. (9:30 p.m., Studio of Movement Arts)

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.