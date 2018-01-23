What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Jan. 23: High stakes culture, HopCat beer dinner and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Tuesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

"Raised Right: Fatherhood in Modern American Conservatism" - In his new book, "Raised Right: Fatherhood in Modern American Conservatism," Jeffrey R. Dudas examines what has kept the modern conservative movement thriving by conducting a cultural study of three iconic conservative figures: National Review editor William F. Buckley, Jr., President Ronald Reagan and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. (3:10 p.m., Lane Hall - 2239)

High Stakes Culture: What Does it Mean to Take a Knee? - What is at stake in the ways we understand culture and cultural conflict? High Stakes Culture is a new series presented by the Institute for the Humanities and the Humanities Collaboratory, that brings humanities perspectives to bear on current debates. Join us as we ask: How and why does culture matter so much now? (5:30 p.m., North Quad, Space 2435)

Food Literacy for All: Josh Slotnick - Food Literacy for All is a community-academic partnership course at the University of Michigan. Structured as an evening lecture series, Food Literacy for All features guest speakers each week to address diverse challenges and opportunities of both domestic and global food systems. (6:30 p.m., Angell Hall - Aud B)

Eastside weekly euchre tournament - Don't miss your chance to attend a fun and friendly euchre tournament. Do you think you have what it takes to outsmart the other team, or maybe even go it alone? Test your skills and show your fellow card players what you're made of. (7 p.m., Banfield's Bar & Grill East)

HopCat Ann Arbor Beer Dinner - Join HopCat Ann Arbor in welcoming Brewery Vivant for an evening of barrel-aged sours and farmhouse ales paired with a food menu prepared by top-notch chefs. (7 p.m., HopCat)

Tuesday Tango - How does an Argentine tango class at Studio of Movement Arts, right above the People's Food Co-op, sound? No step is as easy as it looks, but mastering the steps is part of the fun. (9:30 p.m., Studio of Movement Arts)

