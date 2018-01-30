What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Jan. 30: Storytime at Nicola's, LGBTQ identities and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Tuesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Green Tree Pediatrics Storytime with the Doctor at Nicola's Books - Join Dr. Susan Harris at Nicola's Books for Storytime with the Doctor and stay to browse the great children's section. The Storytime will include 15 minutes of reading to the children and 15 minutes of interactive play with literacy-themed toys. Bagels and coffee are served and families are encouraged to stay to visit and browse the store. (10:30 a.m., Nicola's Books)

Navigating LGBTQ Identities in the Academy - U of M's panel of experts will discuss their experiences in navigating their LGBTQ identities in the academia. Participants will also be given strategies. (12 p.m., Rackham Graduate School)

African American Dinner #219: Taste and Terroir - Zingerman’s Roadhouse is excited to share the expertise of African American winemakers and culinary masters at our very special 13th Annual African American foodways dinner, featuring the food of the esteemed, late food writer and chef, Edna Lewis. (7 p.m., Zingerman's Roadhouse)

Eastside weekly euchre tournament - Don't miss your chance to attend a fun and friendly euchre tournament. Do you think you have what it takes to outsmart the other team, or maybe even go it alone? Test your skills and show your fellow card players what you're made of. (7 p.m., Banfield's Bar & Grill East)

Tuesday Tango - How does an Argentine tango class at Studio of Movement Arts, right above the People's Food Co-op, sound? No step is as easy as it looks, but mastering the steps is part of the fun. (9:30 p.m., Studio of Movement Arts)

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.