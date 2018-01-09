What to do in Ann Arbor Tuesday, Jan. 9: Creative break, food literacy, William Rapai and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Tuesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Future Former: An Exhibition of Alumni Work - This exhibition honors the creative work and careers of all Stamps School alumni, creates an aspirational connection between generations of U-M artists and designers and current Stamps students, and inspires reflection during the university’s Bicentennial year. (9 a.m., University of Michigan Penny Stamps)

Creative Break - Take a break from your workday with some creative thinking by dropping into the AADL for a prompt or challenge that will get you thinking out of the box. Try different art tools and push yourself to experience something new. (Noon, Ann Arbor District Library)

NEXT: Machine Learning, Crowdsourcing, and Cartoons - In this talk, Scott Sievert will explain what NEXT is and its applications, architecture and experimentalist use -- from crowdsourcing data collection to The New Yorker's Cartoon Caption contest. (6 p.m., TD Ameritrade)

Food Literacy for All: Introduction - Food Literacy for All is a community-academic partnership course at the University of Michigan. Structured as an evening lecture series, Food Literacy for All features different guest speakers each week to address diverse challenges and opportunities of both domestic and global food systems. (6:30 p.m., Angell Hall - Aud B)

William Rapai's "Brewed in Michigan" at ABC - If you love craft beer, books and books about craft beer, you'll want to be at Arbor Brewing Company tonight, where author William Rapai will discuss "Brewed in Michigan," presented by Literati Bookstore. (7 p.m., Arbor Brewing Company)

Ann Arbor Area High School Expo - Do you have a student starting high school next year? Are you new to the area? Join us for an informational open house about high school options in the Ann Arbor community. Representatives from local high schools will be on hand to answer your questions and help you and your students make an informed choice. (7 p.m., Ann Arbor District Library)

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.