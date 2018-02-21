What to do in Ann Arbor Wednesday, Feb. 21: 'First Date' sneak peek, the bells at Kerrytown and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Nature Storytime: "Big Earth, Little Me" - You and your child can explore and appreciate the outdoors with live animal visits, hikes, stories and hands-on activities. This week they will read "Big Earth, Little Me" by Thom Wiley and help to discover several ways everyone can help save the world. (10 a.m., Leslie Science and Nature Center)

Play the Bells in the Tower at Kerrytown - All are invited to play songs by number on the 17-bell Kerrytown Chime's numbered keys, a seven-ton, world-class instrument. (Noon, Kerrytown Market & Shops)

February Science Café - Science Cafés provide an opportunity for audiences to discuss current science topics with experts in an informal setting. (5:30 p.m., Conor O'Neill's)

"First Date" Sneak Peek - Ann Arbor Civic Theatre will present a sneak peek of their upcoming production of the musical "First Date" at the Session Room, where actors and artistic staff will perform selections of music from the show. This original comedy musical questions the fears we face when meeting someone new and whether the time is right to give into chance or retreat toward something safer. (7 p.m., The Session Room)

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.