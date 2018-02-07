What to do in Ann Arbor Wednesday, Feb. 7: 'The Lorax,' Jane Austen book club and standup comedy

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Nature Storytime: "The Lorax" - You and your little one can explore and appreciate the outdoors, with live animal visits, hikes, stories and hands-on activities. This week folks at the Leslie Science and Nature Center will read "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss and create some Lorax-inspired art. (10 a.m., Leslie Science and Nature Center)

Play the Bells in the Tower at Kerrytown - All are invited to play songs by number on the 17-bell Kerrytown Chime's numbered keys, a seven-ton, world-class instrument. (Noon, Kerrytown Market & Shops)

Joseph Keckler: "Dragon at the Edge of a Flat World" - Straddling the worlds of music, art and performance, Joseph Keckler has garnered acclaim for his rich, versatile voice and sharp wit. For this special speaker series event, Keckler will read from his latest book, "Dragon at the Edge of a Flat World." (5:30 p.m., Rackham Auditorium)

Stalled! Keynote Lecture: Joel Sanders, "From Stud To Stalled!: Architecture In Transition" - Joel Sanders' work addresses identity, inclusivity and social issues in architecture. Recently, his research has been focused on gender-neutral bathrooms, a highly debated and relevant topic today. "Stalled!," in collaboration with Susan Stryker, aims to create a relatively barrier free open precinct that encourages all embodied subjects to freely and safely engage with one another in public space. (6 p.m., Taubman College)

Jane Austen Book Club Discussion at Nicola’s Books: "Longbourn" - The 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death has given the Grad Library an opportunity to showcase not only significant early editions of Austen’s works held in the Special Collections Library, but a much broader swath of materials revealing the historical milieu in which she and her characters lived. This will lead to a discussion about books about or written by Austen that reflected these times out of that the Jane Austen Book Club Discussion was created. (7 p.m., Nicola's Books)

Full Metal Jokers presents: An Indoor Standup Comedy Show - Come to Pointless Brewery & Theater to see standup comedy performed on stage and to drink craft beer brewed on site. Headliner Robert Jenkins uses his unique point of view, quick wit and disarming delivery to tell you why he's right. You'll disagree, but you'll laugh anyway. (7:30 p.m., Pointless Brewery & Theatre)

