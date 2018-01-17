What to do in Ann Arbor Wednesday, Jan. 17: Bell's beer dinner, Timbre of Cedar and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Red Circle Exhibition - In the 1980s, Japan’s strong trade surplus and currency were causing friction and antagonism overseas. In response, three renowned Japanese artists -- Ikko Tanaka, Shigeo Fukuda, and Kazumasa Nagai -- took on the challenge of changing Japan’s global image through graphic design. These dazzling posters are a fascinating chapter in the history of Japan’s ongoing efforts to shape its identity in the post-World War II era. (8 a.m., UMMA)

Future Former: An Exhibition of Alumni Work - This exhibition honors the creative work and careers of all Stamps School alumni, creates an aspirational connection between generations of U-M artists and designers and current Stamps students, and inspires reflection during the university’s Bicentennial year. (9 a.m., University of Michigan Penny Stamps)

Of 72: An exhibition by Ebony G. Patterson - Jamaican artist Ebony Patterson’s Of 72 -- a mixed media work on fabric, with digital imagery, embroidery, rhinestones, trimmings, bandanas and floral appliques -- considers the 2010 “Tivoli Incursion” in Kingston, Jamaica, an armed conflict between the Shower Posse drug cartel and Jamaica's military and police that began as security forces began searching for major drug lord Christopher "Dudus" Coke, after the United States requested his extradition. (9 a.m., U-M Institute for the Humanities)

Nature Storytime - Super Senses: Sight! - You and your little one can explore and appreciate the outdoors, with live animal visits, hikes, stories and hands-on activities. This week's theme is flying home. (10 a.m., Leslie Science and Nature Center)

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week - With more than 60 of the city's best restaurants participating in the semiannual event, restaurant week features lunch at a $15 special menu of Restaurant Week items, and dinner is a $28 fixed-price three-course menu. As an added bonus, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week has partnered with Taste the Local Difference and local farmers to incorporate as much Michigan produce as possible into the menus. (11 a.m., Various Locations)

Play the bells in the tower at Kerrytown - All are invited to play songs by number on the 17-bell Kerrytown Chime's numbered keys, a seven-ton, world-class instrument. (Noon, Kerrytown Market & Shops)

Bell's Beer Dinner - Don't miss a fun night of laughs, craft beer and real food. Chef Lucas will prepare a coursed menu and pair it with some delicious craft beers from Bell's Brewery. Hopslam will be in attendance. (7 p.m., The Session Room)

The Timbre of Cedar - The alternative indie group is based out of metro Detroit and brings a variety of sounds, ranging from a driving full band to hushed vocals and subtle piano tones, displaying a versatility that keeps you guessing what's next. (8 p.m., The Ark)

