What to do in Ann Arbor Wednesday, Jan. 3: Bells at Kerrytown, Adam Labeaux and more

ANN ARBOR - Here are some of the events happening in Ann Arbor on Wednesday about which we're most excited. Which ones do you plan to attend? What event should we cover in greater detail and why? Let us know in the comments below or email us at allaboutannarbor@wdiv.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Creativity Camp - Try your hand at creating dazzling, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted works of art. In this fun four-day camp, you will focus on creating functional and decorative works while learning the art of craftsmanship. (9 a.m., Ann Arbor Art Center)

Clay Camp - Come in from the cold and join A2 Art Center for a fabulous four-day clay camp. Campers will have the opportunity to make the coolest functional artwork. (9 a.m., Ann Arbor Art Center)

Hands-On Holidays - You and your family are invited to the Hands-On Museum's 13-day celebration of imaginative learning during Hands-On Holidays. Each day, experience science experiments, create our most requested make-and-take projects and see some of our finest performers. (10 a.m., Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum)

Play the Bells in the Tower at Kerrytown - All are invited to play songs by number on the 17-bell Kerrytown Chime's numbered keys, which by the way is a seven-ton, world-class instrument. (Noon, Kerrytown Market & Shops)

Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? - Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is an international fellowship of people who have experienced difficulties in life as a result of their relationship to food and eating. This program of recovery is based on the Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous. (7 p.m., Unity Church of Ann Arbor)

Adam Labeaux - Multi-instrumentalist Adam Labeaux, whose music was once aptly dubbed “Heartland Soul” by a fan, as it draws from a wide array of interests and influences, performs in Ann Arbor Wednesday night. Don't miss your chance to see what this local artist can do. (9 p.m., Mash)

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.