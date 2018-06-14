Here's who will be rocking The Ark Stage during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR - The Ark has released its lineup for this year's Art Fair Stage at the corner of Main and William.

For three years, The Ark has been putting on three evenings of music for fairgoers to enjoy.

"The first time we did it was in 2015 for The Ark’s 50th anniversary," said Barb Chaffer Authier, marketing director for The Ark. "We conceived of the Art Fair Stage as a free community event. It went over really well and we had a lot of fun so we decided to keep doing it. We try to have a blend of artists that are local and regional, but also some nationally touring folks."

The first night is an open mic night where anyone can come and perform. Signup begins a half-hour before the show and musicians get spots on a first-come, first-served basis. They each perform for eight minutes, for a total of about 16 acts.



See the full schedule below with artist descriptions by The Ark:

Thursday, July 19:

Open Stage in the Open Air

6-9 p.m.

Sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 20:

Soltura

4:30-5:30 p.m.

"A small collective of musicians who perform various styles of Afro-Caribbean music."

Parsonsfield

6-7 p.m.

"Parsonsfield is a five-piece alternative folk band from Northampton, Maine, that infuses a rowdy, rock 'n' roll spirit into its bluegrass and folk influences, blowing away any preconception of what you think banjos and mandolins should sound like. Their name comes from rural Parsonsfield, Maine, where they recorded two albums."



(Photo: Parsonsfield Music)

The Jeremy Kittel Band

7:30-9 p.m.

"It's the return of Washtenaw County's own fiddle prodigy! Jeremy grew up in Saline and had to be driven by his mom to his first shows at The Ark. Those days are all in the past as Jeremy has toured the world, playing everything from jazz to Celtic music to bluegrass to classical -- and mixing it all up in the same show with ease. Come and connect with one of Washtenaw County's most successful musical exports -- he's bringing a new release, 'Whorls,' on Nashville's prestigious Compass label!"



(Photo: Jeremy Kittel Band Music)

Saturday, July 21

Chris DuPont

4:30-5:30 p.m.

"Singer-songwriter Christ DuPont comes from Grand Rapids and now lives in Ann Arbor. On his latest album, 'Outlier,' the classic eloquence of the 1970s collides with contemporary notions of self-care and speaking your own truth."



(Photo: Chris DuPont Music)

AHI

6-7 p.m.

"AHI (pronounced 'eye') is Canadian musician Ahkinoah Habah Izarh, who says, 'Maybe I'm alt-folk, indie pop, indie soul, adult alternative or even Americana (even though I'm from Canada). I guess my genre depends on who's listening. My pantheon is Bob Marley, Tupac Shakur (2Pac) and Michael Jackson. But if I had to pick one, it would forever be Marley.' AHI has backpacked across Ethiopia, Trinidad and Ontario, and he was recently featured on an NPR Tiny Desk Concert."



(Credit: NPR Music YouTube Channel)

Jared Deck and the Travelers

7:30-9 p.m.

"Oklahoma Americana artist Jared Deck has been praised by Alejandro Escovedo for his 'powerful, beautiful voice,' and he was a breakout surprise at last year's Art Fair. Jared takes life one fight at a time. 'The battle has always been internal, overcoming my own failures and working to improve,' he says. Raised on the dusty plains of an Oklahoma family farm, Jared has been a farm worker, factory worker, oilfield employee -- and pianist at a black curch for six years. His song 'The American Dream' recently won first place in the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Songwriting Competition."



(Photo: Jared Deck Music)

During the day, the Art Fair will feature a variety of local singer-songwriters on the stage.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.