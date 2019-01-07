What to know about University of Michigan's 33rd annual MLK Symposium

Dr. King shakes hands with students at Hill Auditorium following his speech, Nov. 5, 1962 (Photo: Media Resources Center records, the Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan)

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan will host its 33rd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium at Hill Auditorium on Monday, Jan. 21, starting at 10 a.m.

Keynote speakers include:

Tim Wise, author and educator

Julia Putnam, principal of the James and Grace Lee Boggs School

Wise has received numerous accolades for his anti-racism literature, and Putnam is known for her role as a founding member and community builder of the James and Grace Lee Boggs School.

This year's symposium theme is "Unravel," which, according to U-M, "represents the value and at times, frightening nature of unmasking and addressing institutional -isms. To unravel is to deeply examine our values, and the character of our actions, in order to tease out the parts of our identity that leads to marginalizing and targeting others."

Since 1986, the University of Michigan's MLK Symposium has been one of the country's largest celebrations of MLK's life and teachings at a university or college.

The Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives, under the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, coordinates the keynote lecture. The event is co-sponsored by the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

The MLK Symposium is free and open to the public.

The University of Michigan will be streaming the event online for those who are unable to attend.



Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.