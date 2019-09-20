Where to watch the Michigan vs. Wisconsin game in Ann Arbor

Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michigan Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR - The Wolverines are away in Madison this weekend and after two underwhelming wins at home and a bye week, fans are eager to see if they will be able to pull off another win against the Badgers.

Don't want to watch the game at home?

Here are some watch parties taking place in Ann Arbor:

State Street District

The State Street District is pulling out all the stops with this public party, including two mega LED screens, a beer garden and pop-up tents by area retailers. What more could you want?

Festivities begin at 10 a.m.

Credit: State Street District

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Maize n Brew at Jim Brady's

The Michigan Wolverines community will be hosting an epic watch party at Jim Brady's on Main Street, where the game will be aired on the restaurant's massive 222-inch projection screen television.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and guests will enjoy half-off bloody mary's and brunch deals until 3 p.m.

Maize n Brew will be recording a pregame podcast on-site at 11 a.m. and Maize n Brew T-shirts will be available for purchase.

The two-story mezzanine (Courtesy: Jim Brady's Ann Arbor)

Jim Brady's is located at 209 S Main St.

Fraser's Pub

For more than half a century, townies and grad students alike have been frequenting Fraser's Pub, known for its spirited game day watch parties. On top of 22 beers on draft, Fraser's is known for its delicious pub food, from its famous cheesy steak hoagie to its sweet potato fries.

Fraser's Pub is located at 2045 Packard and is open at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

National watch parties

Don't live in Ann Arbor but want to root on the Wolverines with fellow Michigan fans?

The University of Michigan Alumni Association has a list of watch parties in cities across the U.S. Live overseas? They also host watch parties in Belgium, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong and the U.K. Go Blue!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.