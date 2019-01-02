Who will be Ann Arbor's next police chief? City wants your input

ANN ARBOR - The city of Ann Arbor is now in the process of recruiting a new police chief, and it wants input from residents.

The position has been vacant since March 2018, when longtime Ann Arbor Police Department veteran and then Police Chief Jim Baird relocated to Breckenridge, Colorado. It has been filled on an interim basis since then.

According to the city, "a primary component of the search and recruitment process is engaging with city residents, property owners, business owners, etc. so that everyone has a voice in identifying the best candidate to lead the Ann Arbor Police Department."

Community survey

The first part of the outreach initiative is a survey, which can be filled out online.

Paper copies are also available and must be turned in by Monday, Jan. 14. The same deadline is applies to the online questionnaire.

You can pick up a paper copy at the following Ann Arbor locations:

Ann Arbor District Library, downtown branch, 343 S. Fifth Ave.

City clerk's office, Ann Arbor Larcom City Hall, second floor, 301 E. Huron St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Delonis Center, 312 W. Huron St.

15th District Court, Ann Arbor Justice Center, 301 E. Huron St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Probation department, 15th District Court, Ann Arbor Justice Center, 301 E. Huron St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SafeHouse Center lobby, 4100 Clark Road, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washtenaw County District Court 14A, 4133 Washtenaw Ave., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

22nd Circuit Court Probation, County Courthouse, 101 Huron St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You may turn in your surveys at ballot boxes at each of these locations.

Statement from the city of Ann Arbor:



"All visitors to the Ann Arbor Justice Center must pass through the security screening process. All visitors and their belongings are subject to search by court security officers. All visitors are required to pass through metal detectors. All purses, briefcases or other containers are required to pass through an x-ray machine. For more information and a list of prohibited items, please visit the 15th District Court online."

Input sessions

In addition to the survey, residents are invited to attend one community input meeting.

Below are the dates, times and locations:

Meeting ​​No. 1: Tuesday, Jan. 8

Bryant Community Center, 3 W. Eden Court

Noon to 2 p.m.

Meeti​​ng No. 2: Tuesday, Jan. 8

Ann Arbor District Library, Downtown Branch, 343 S. 5th Ave., fourth floor

7 to 9 p.m.

Meetin​​g No. 3: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Arrowwood Hills, 2566 Arrowwood Trail

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

All are welcome to participate. If you are unable to attend a session, feedback can be sent to AAPDChiefRecruitment@a2gov.org.

The city hopes to announce a new police chief in the spring. For updates, visit www.a2gov.org/AAPDChiefRecruitment.

