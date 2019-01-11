Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy announces solo show at Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR - Attention, Wilco fans.

Jeff Tweedy just announced a stop in Ann Arbor on his national tour on April 1 and this is no April Fool's joke.

Tweedy will be performing tracks off his newest album "WARM," at The Michigan Theater at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show -- presented by The Ark and Ann Arbor's 107one -- go on sale Friday at 7 p.m. through Ticketmaster.com or wilcoworld.net/shows.

“[WARM is] proof that Jeff Tweedy’s non-Wilco detours have become more than mere side projects to fill gaps between albums but rather, precious, intimate portraits of a songwriter who’s willing to openly display more of his scars than ever before.” - Rolling Stone

Listen to "WARM" here

Tweedy appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Wednesday and performed his song "Don't Forget."

His last late-night television appearance was on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" ahead of the release of his memoir "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)," which is a New York Times best-seller.

Tweedy has been busy keeping up with two sold-out national book tours and playing sold-out shows. His album "WARM" received a "Best New Music" nod from Pitchfork and landed him on numerous year-end lists such as The Wall Street Journal, Rolling Stone and Consequence of Sound.

“‘Let’s Go’ shows how Tweedy’s profilific and musically varied career is the result of a restless creative streak that helped him find meaning and a place in the world.” - The Washington Post

