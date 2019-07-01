Wilco to play at Ann Arbor's Hill Auditorium on Nov. 5

Wilco has announced a series of additional dates to its fall tour across North America -- and that includes a Nov. 5 performance at Hill Auditorium.
Wilco's Ann Arbor show is presented by The Ark, AEG Live and ann arbor's 107one.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 10 a.m. via MUTO in the Michigan League Underground. Tickets can also be purchased at wilcoworld.net/shows.
✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
During the tour, Wilco will be playing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas and Boston's Wang Center.
Here's the full list of upcoming North American 2019 tour dates:
Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Toronto, ON, at Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Boston, MA, at Boch Center Wang Theatre
Friday, Oct. 11 - Boston, MA, at Boch Center Wang Theatre
Saturday, Oct. 12 - New York, NY, at Radio City Music Hall
Sunday, Oct. 13 - Brooklyn, NY, at Brooklyn Steel
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Washington, DC, at The Anthem
Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Cary, NC, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre
Friday, Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA, at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Saturday, Oct. 19 - Birmingham, AL, at Alabama Theatre
Sunday, Oct. 20 - Nashville, TN, at Grand Ole Opry House
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Tulsa, OK, at Cain’s Ballroom - SOLD OUT
Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Friday, Oct. 25 - Houston, TX, at Revention Music Center
Saturday, Oct. 26 - Austin, TX, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater - SOLD OUT
Sunday, Oct. 27 - Austin, TX, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Monday, Nov. 4 - Grand Rapids, at 20 Monroe Live
Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Ann Arbor, MI, at Hill Auditorium
Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Pittsburgh, PA, at Heinz Hall
Friday, Nov. 8 - Charlottesville, VA, at Sprint Pavilion
Saturday, Nov. 9 - Cincinnati, OH, at Taft Theatre
Sunday, Nov. 10 - Columbus, OH, at Palace Theatre
Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN, at The Murat Theatre
Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY, at The Louisville Palace
Thursday, Nov. 14 - St. Louis, MO, at Fabulous Fox Theatre
Friday, Nov. 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA, at Paramount Theatre
Sunday, Nov. 17 - Kansas City, MO, at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Tueesday, Nov. 19 - Denver, CO, at Mission Ballroom
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Omaha, NE, at Orpheum Theatre
For more information, visit the band's website.
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.