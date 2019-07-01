Wilco to play at Ann Arbor's Hill Auditorium on Nov. 5

Wilco has announced a series of additional dates to its fall tour across North America -- and that includes a Nov. 5 performance at Hill Auditorium.

Wilco's Ann Arbor show is presented by The Ark, AEG Live and ann arbor's 107one.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 10 a.m. via MUTO in the Michigan League Underground. Tickets can also be purchased at wilcoworld.net/shows.

During the tour, Wilco will be playing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas and Boston's Wang Center.

Here's the full list of upcoming North American 2019 tour dates:



Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Toronto, ON, at Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)

Thursday, Oct. 10 - Boston, MA, at Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, Oct. 11 - Boston, MA, at Boch Center Wang Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 12 - New York, NY, at Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, Oct. 13 - Brooklyn, NY, at Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Washington, DC, at The Anthem

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Cary, NC, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

Friday, Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA, at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Saturday, Oct. 19 - Birmingham, AL, at Alabama Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 20 - Nashville, TN, at Grand Ole Opry House

Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Tulsa, OK, at Cain’s Ballroom - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

Friday, Oct. 25 - Houston, TX, at Revention Music Center

Saturday, Oct. 26 - Austin, TX, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater - SOLD OUT

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Austin, TX, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Monday, Nov. 4 - Grand Rapids, at 20 Monroe Live

Tuesday, Nov. 5 - Ann Arbor, MI, at Hill Auditorium

Wednesday, Nov. 6 - Pittsburgh, PA, at Heinz Hall

Friday, Nov. 8 - Charlottesville, VA, at Sprint Pavilion

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Cincinnati, OH, at Taft Theatre

Sunday, Nov. 10 - Columbus, OH, at Palace Theatre

Tuesday, Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN, at The Murat Theatre

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY, at The Louisville Palace

Thursday, Nov. 14 - St. Louis, MO, at Fabulous Fox Theatre

Friday, Nov. 15 - Cedar Rapids, IA, at Paramount Theatre

Sunday, Nov. 17 - Kansas City, MO, at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Tueesday, Nov. 19 - Denver, CO, at Mission Ballroom

Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Omaha, NE, at Orpheum Theatre



For more information, visit the band's website.

