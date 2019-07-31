Wildflower and Native Plant Sale at Matthaei Botanical Gardens around the corner

ANN ARBOR - Looking to spruce up your garden or countertops with something new and fresh?

Don't miss the annual Wildflower and Native Plant Sale at Matthaei Botanical Gardens on Aug. 17 and 18. Doors are open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Matthaei-Nichols members will enjoy discounts on plant purchases and an exclusive presale hour on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before general admission begins. Enjoy early shopping, tea, coffee and breakfast.

Plants for sale are native herbaceous and woody plants, many of which are grown on-site by Matthaei staff and volunteers.

Why buy plant native plants?

According to Matthaei-Nichols, "They are water-resilient, suited to our region and climate, and they attract beneficial pollinators and other species."

For the full plant list, click here.

