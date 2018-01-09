William Rapai's 'Brewed in Michigan' comes to Arbor Brewing Company on Tuesday

ANN ARBOR - If you love craft beer, books and books about craft beer, you'll want to be at Arbor Brewing Company at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where author William Rapai will discuss "Brewed in Michigan," presented by Literati Bookstore.

"Brewed in Michigan: The New Golden Age of Brewing in the Great Beer State," is not a beer-tasting guide. Rather, the book, according to Rapai, "highlights the unique forces behind and exceptional attributes of the leading craft breweries in Michigan." The author met with brewmasters at microbreweries around Michigan over the course of 18 months and arrived at the conclusion that Michigan craft beer is "brewed by individuals with a passion for excellence who refuse to be process drones ... who have created a culture that values quality over quantity and measures tradition and innovation in equal parts."

Another aspect of "Brewed in Michigan" is Rapai's attention to the taprooms associated with these craft breweries, which he refers to as "conduits for conversation." He argues that these brewpubs and taprooms are an example in "resourcefulness -- renovating old churches and abandoned auto dealerships in Michigan's biggest cities, tiny suburbs, working-class neighborhoods, and farm towns. Beer, as it turns out, can be the lifeblood of a community."

What would be a better way to help Rapai celebrate his book than by having a conversation at ABC while enjoying your favorite craft beer? We would argue that it's hard to top a night like that.

About the author:

William Rapai lives in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, and is the author of two other books: "Lake Invaders: Invasive Species and the Battle for the Future of the Great Lakes," and "The Kirtland's Warbler: The Story of a Bird's Fight Against Extinction and the People Who Saved It."

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.