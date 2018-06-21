'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' among several critically praised films playing at the State Theatre

ANN ARBOR - Opening on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the State Theatre, the highly anticipated, beloved documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" which focuses on the life and career of Fred Rogers, is sure to bring out all "the feels" for Ann Arbor audiences.

Directed by Morgan Neville ("20 Feet From Stardom"), "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" looks at the guiding philosophy of everyone's favorite host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," the PBS children's program that ran from 1968 to 2001. Using archival recordings of Rogers himself, Neville's documentary surprises and delights in just about every way.

New York Times film critic A.O. Scott called the film "moving and illuminating," writing that, "A lump might gather in your throat during the opening titles and dissolve into sniffles and sobs as the final credits roll." What sets the documentary apart from others like it, Scott writes, is Neville's approach to his subject. "Rather than trying to unlock offscreen secrets, he sets out to assess the meaning and impact of an onscreen persona," Scott wrote.

To learn more about the film and to see the full list of showtimes, visit statetheatrea2,org.

Also opening at the State Theatre on Thursday is a Cinetopia favorite, "American Animals," written and directed by Bart Layton. "American Animals" stars Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Udo Kier and Ann Dowd, and is based on the true story of a library heist that happened at the Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky in 2004.

In her review for Entertainment Weekly, Leah Greenblatt wrote, "A movie seemingly custom-made for the era of alternative facts, 'American Animals' feels like a new kind of true-crime thriller: one that shamelessly rewrites its truths in real time as it goes."

Currently sitting at a nice 97 percent certified-fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the critical darling "The Rider" is also playing at the State, and is a moving portrait of Brady Jandreau, a once-rising star of the rodeo circuit warned that his competition days are over after a tragic riding accident. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

Detroit's own Adam Graham gave the film an A- and wrote that the film "is a lived in, honest, hard and gut-wrenching portrayal of the realities and difficulties of the cowboy way." Praising just about every aspect of the movie, Graham went on to write that 'The Rider" is "the most authentic portrait of an athlete since 'The Wrestler,' and its details are so real you can taste them, smell them and feel them on your skin. My my, what a ride."

"First Reformed" and "Hereditary" have been out for a couple of weeks but are also enjoying their respective runs at the State, each of them dark and powerful in their own way. "First Reformed" is a tour de force from writer/director Paul Schrader ("Taxi Driver"; "American Gigolo"; "Affliction") and star Ethan Hawke; it is as close to a perfect match of director and actor as a movie can come. "First Reformed," to put it simply, is a gripping thriller about a crisis of faith that is at once personal, political and planetary.

"You may not appreciate the direction it goes, ultimately, or make the leap alongside the story’s protagonist, played by Ethan Hawke, at the unnerving close of a carefully calibrated crisis of faith. But it’s a beautiful crisis to witness, and to argue with internally," Chicago Tribune film critic Michael Phillips wrote in his review.

"Hereditary," meanwhile, is likely to be the most unnerving film you will see all year. Starring Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd and Gabriel Byrne, writer-director Ari Aster "unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell," according to the State.

Praising Collette's performance in particular, Phillips wrote that she "sometimes can overdeliver a dramatic moment or an aghast reaction, but in this storytelling context she’s fabulous. It’s a fierce performance with a human pulse, racing one minute, dead still the next."

There are so many wonderful films playing right now that it may be impossible to choose. Depending on your preferred genre, we feel like the movies outlined above offer something for everyone. With that we have only one question: Which of them do you plan to see?

