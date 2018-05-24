World famous group, The Decemberists, to perform at Hill Auditorium on Friday

ANN ARBOR - Earlier this week, my pal and community news producer for "All About Ann Arbor," Meredith Bruckner, appeared on WDIV's "Live in the D" to discuss staycation options for Memorial Day weekend. One of those options happened to include seeing The Decemberists at Hill Auditorium on Friday, with a show that is sure to delight fans, old and new.

If you've never heard of them -- which is tough to believe -- they're an indie rock band from Portland, Oregon, whose lyrics often focus on historical incidents and/or folklore. Their live shows are an equally fascinating aspect of the band, as they encourage audience participation and occasionally reenact sea battles and other centuries-old events. In other words, it's not merely a musical performance but a true show that is worth seeing, especially if you're looking for something fun and slightly different to do with your Friday night.

In addition to songs from previous records, the band will likely perform a handful of new songs from their latest release, "I'll Be Your Girl." It is the band's eighth album and considered to be somewhat of a departure from their previous releases, as much of it came about after the 2016 presidential election.

In an interview with NME, The Decemberists‘ frontman, Colin Meloy, said that the album "celebrates the absurdity of our current predicaments. I think it really is a reflection of my outlook immediately post the 2016 election, where there was immediately this onset of despair. Like real despair, real depression, and then sort of climbing out of it."

"Seeing other people feeling the same way, similarly climbing out of their hole and just witnessing events as they came along, rather than with tears. There was almost like an ironic humor but with anger, and those sort of go together. It was about finding the balance between real rage and humor – discovering the wild absurdity in it, but not being blithe," Meloy said.

If you currently do not have plans for Friday night, we recommend attending this concert, as we're sure it is an experience you will remember for the rest of your life. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets may be purchased online here.

