Yoga at The Big House returns Aug. 18

ANN ARBOR - On Saturday, Aug. 18, people will be gathering on the field at Michigan Stadium for something other than tackling each other.

For the third year running, "Yoga at The Big House" will be hosting more than 1,000 yogis for a session on the pitch of the largest football stadium in the country.

Citizen Yoga's Kacee Must will be leading the class again this year, featuring Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple and co-sponsored by Somerset Collection. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Mental Illness Research Association (MIRA).

Must created the event three years ago as a way to raise awareness for mental illness following her sister's death by suicide.

"My goal since then has been to equip people with effective coping mechanisms and raise awareness for mental health," said Must in a press release. "Yoga is a practice that has been shown to broadly improve mental health and general well-being. We are thrilled to bring people together to join in this centuries-old practice, and support this outstanding organization."

Event schedule:

9:30 a.m. - Doors open

10 a.m. - Hour-long yoga practice

Tickets are $14 and can be purchased here.

Following the practice, Hipple will speak about how depression has affected his life. His son committed suicide, prompting him to devote his life to raise awareness around suicide prevention and mental health.

Somerset Collection shops, including Peloton, lululemon and Ivviva, will be selling merchandise on site and doing demos.

Before and after the event, Beyond Juice will be selling cold-pressed juice, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting MIRA.

To learn more, visit the event's Facebook page.

