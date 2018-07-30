Your guide to Ann Arbor Pride 2018

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Pride returns to Kerrytown Friday through Sunday, and this year the schedule is jam-packed with entertainment for all ages.

Formerly known as OUTfest, Ann Arbor Pride is hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center draws around 5,000 attendees each year. There will be workshops, performances, a silent auction and more for the LGBTQ and allied communities of Washtenaw County.

We sat down with the festival's director, Leo Cartier, who took us through the schedule of events.

"It has its own unique mix of entertainment and attendees and supporters, and the community really comes together to support Ann Arbor Pride," said Cartier. "Just looking at the supporters and sponsors, you’ll see a ton of local companies and organizations who want to be involved and support the Jim Toy Community Center and Ann Arbor Pride. That makes our community special."

Another aspect of the community to consider? Families.

"Ann Arbor is very kid friendly, there are a lot of families so we do have to keep that in mind," he said. "We have kid-friendly programming. The Pride Picnic at Wheeler Park on Sunday is great for kids."

Bud Light and Michigan-based Barefoot Brewery and Blake's Hard Cider are sponsoring the event.



Blake's Hard Cider has recently launched a campaign to support the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ civil rights organization.

"They donate a dollar for each cider they sell to the Human Rights Campaign," Cartier said.

Full schedule of events

Friday

Ann Arbor Pride Pre-Party featuring Cupcakke

Necto Nightclub

Doors open at 9 p.m.; cover charge is $5-$10.

Must be 18 years or older with a valid ID.

Saturday

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a full day of exhibits and booths on Catherine Street and the Beer & Wine Garden at Braun Court lot from noon to 10:30 p.m.

Yoga

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Braun Court Main Stage

Kid Zone

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

County parking lot

"Fun, games, and activities for the whole family, including face painters, bounce house, and drag queen story time."

DJ Ayinde Audio

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Main Stage

"A mix of house, funk, soul, disco, groove, hip-hop and dub-step with DJ Ayinde Audio (Ayinde Zuri)."

Redi & The Midnight Hour

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Main Stage

"Capturing crowds all over Michigan with high energy performances, Redi & The Midnight Hour is a fun fresh take on what a cover band can and should be!"



Silent Auction

12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Braun Court lot

"Don't miss out on this fantastic silent auction in the beer garden. Auction features items from the Michigan Theater, DSO, Ragstock, signed basketball by UM basketball coach John Beilein and more!"



Alise King

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Main Stage

"Detroit native, Alise King (The Soulful D.I.V.A.) is a six-time award-winning powerhouse vocalist with impeccable stage presence. She is the embodiment of soul! Alise refers to herself as a D.I.V.A. ... a Divine Instrument Vocalizing Her Ability."



Unveiled Dance

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Main Stage

"Unveiled Dance Company is well-versed in a wide range of belly dance styles, from cabaret to tribal fusion. It is known for its full-length theater production 'Elemental,' which showcased Unveiled's unique ability to embrace different styles of dance and bring them together into one fluid production."



Poetry Slam

4:15 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:55 p.m.

Main Stage

"Novelist, short story writer, and poet Jason B. Crawford returns for another performance at Ann Arbor Pride."

Local Drag Revue

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Main Stage

"This exciting drag revue is hosted by Jadein Black. Get ready for some fun!"

Out Loud Chorus

4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Main Stage

"Watch and listen to the amazing Out Loud Chorus performing at the Braun Court Main Stage!"

Joanna and the Jaywalkers

5:15 p.m.-5:50 p.m.

Main Stage

"Joanna and the Jaywalkers is a folk-pop ensemble hailing from Ypsilanti, MI. The band led by Joanna Ransdell features acoustic instruments and a nostalgic '90s-inspired sound."

Kitty Delicious: Queer Burlesque

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Main Stage

"This amazing burlesque troupe is super to entertain. Come join us for this seductive hour!"



Drag Revue

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Main Stage

Brian Justin Crum

8 p.m.

Main Stage

"American singer and stage actor from San Diego, California. In 2016, he competed on the eleventh season on the NBC TV competition show America's Got Talent, taking fourth place. Performing at Prides all over the country, Brian Justin Crum performs for the first time in Ann Arbor!"

DJ Eddie

9:15 p.m.

Main Stage

"Close out the night with some bumpin' music by DJ Eddie!"

Official After-party & Drag Show

11 p.m.

Aut Bar's courtyard

Sunday

Pride Picnic

12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wheeler Park

Volunteers numbers are at an all-time high this year, but more are still needed. For more information on how to get involved, click here.

To learn more about Ann Arbor Pride, visit www.annarborpride.com.

