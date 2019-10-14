Your guide to drug takeback events in Ann Arbor area Oct. 19

CNN

ANN ARBOR - Do you have leftover medication in your home that you're not using?

As the nationwide opioid epidemic continues, the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (Michigan OPEN) has partnered with pharmacies, hospitals, police departments and community organizations across Washtenaw County to host drug takeback events on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Michigan OPEN, in the past five years, deaths due to opioid overdose in Michigan have more than tripled.

According to research, roughly 70 percent of opioids prescribed for pain management following surgery go unused and are not disposed of. Michigan OPEN says this increases the risk of the addictive medications of being redistributed into the community or contaminating Michigan's waterways.

Due to Michigan OPEN's efforts, more than 9,600 pounds of untouched medication and roughly 172,000 opioids have been returned and discarded.

Takeback events allow for residents to safely dispose of their unused medications while helping to protect the communities and environment.

The following Washtenaw County sites will be hosting takeback events on Saturday:

Ann Arbor: St. Francis Catholic School, 2270 E. Stadium

Chelsea: St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital, 775 S. Main St.

Dexter: Monument Park, Baker Road at Main Street

Milan: Milan Police Department, 35 Neckel Court

Saline: Saline Police Department, 100 N. Harris St.

Whitmore Lake: Northfield Township Community & Senior Center, 9101 Main St.

Ypsilanti: Corner Health Center, 47 N. Huron St.

Ypsilanti: St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, 5301 McAuley Drive

Ypsilanti: West Willow Community Resource Center, 2057 Tyler Road

For more information, visit www.michigan-open.org.

