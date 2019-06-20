Your guide to free outdoor concerts in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Tomorrow is the summer solstice, marking the official kickoff of the summer season. And here in Ann Arbor, that means an abundance of free outdoor concerts for the whole family to enjoy.

Put these events on your calendar. You won't want to miss them.

Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Ann Arbor Summer Festival: Top of the Park is in full swing, and you can enjoy free outdoor performances six nights a week through July 7 on University of Michigan's Ingalls Mall.

The event, now in its 36th season, is considered a treasure by locals and is one of the defining elements of summer in Ann Arbor.

Read: Nine events to not miss at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Here is the full lineup of artists performing on the Rackham Stage, and don't forget the O&W Acoustic Stage in the Grove under the Burton Bell Tower, where you can sip drinks and enjoy some acoustic tunes.

For more information, visit a2sf.org.

Art Fair

The Ann Arbor Art Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world every year in mid-July for four days of beautiful art displays, shopping, dining and seeing all that downtown Ann Arbor has to offer.

One of the highlights of the massive event is its free music stages from July 18-21. This year, the fair will feature two stages. The Stage on Main, sponsored by The Ark and Destination Ann Arbor, features folk artists in the parking lot of Palio on Main and William streets. Check out the 2019 performance schedule.

Credit: Ann Arbor Art Fair

New this year, Pizza House will be sponsoring a beer tent with live music on South University Avenue.

For more information, visit www.theannarborartfair.com.

Townie Street Party

The Townie Street Party began as a way for Art Fair to appease locals, or "townies," for taking over the downtown area for the event. Since then, it has evolved into a giant street party that celebrates the local community with tents from local organizations, kids' activities, food stands and live music.

Townie Street Party will take place on Monday, July 15 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on North University Avenue and Ingalls Mall.

Credit: Townie Street Party

For more information, visit www.towniestreetparty.com.

Sonic Lunch

For several weeks each summer, Sonic Lunch brings artists both local and national to Liberty Plaza in downtown Ann Arbor every Thursday. This season, performances start at 11:30 a.m.

Big names for 2019 include SHAED, Guster and Michael Franti and Spearhead.

Theo Katzman performs at Sonic Lunch in downtown Ann Arbor on Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo: Sonic Lunch)

See the full schedule here.

For more information, visit www.soniclunch.com.

Concerts in the Park - Burns Park

Beginning on Sunday, July 28, the city of Ann Arbor's free outdoor concert series kicks off in Burns Park. Performances take place on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. near the Park Shelter on the corner of Wells Street and Baldwin Avenue. Local favorites Gemini (Gemily) and Matt Watroba are part of the lineup.

Gemini (Gemily) will perform at Burns Park on Sunday, July 28. (Credit: Gemini)

For more information and a list of this season's performers, click here.

Ann Arbor Civic Band - West Park

Another beloved local tradition, the Ann Arbor Civic Band, has been performing for the community since 1935. An extension of the University of Michigan's School of Music, the band performs in the West Park Bandshell beginning at 8 p.m. for six nights in June and July.

From children's concerts to the tunes of pop icons, there is something for everyone this season.

A beautiful kick-off to the Ann Arbor Civic Bands season of performances at the West Park Band Shell. pic.twitter.com/sbWAdYKILJ — Ann Arbor Parks Rec (@A2Parks) June 21, 2018

For more information and this season's schedule, click here.

