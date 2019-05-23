Your guide to Memorial Day weekend in Ann Arbor

A child goes down the waterslide at Fuller Park Pool. (Credit: City of Ann Arbor)

ANN ARBOR - This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, meaning some of your favorite outdoor events and activities are back after what felt like a never-ending winter.

Memorial Day weekend is marked by barbecues, great sales and spending time with those we love. Here is our rundown of the best activities in Tree Town.

Ann Arbor outdoor pools reopen

Perhaps the most exciting part of Memorial Day weekend in Ann Arbor is the reopening of its popular public outdoor pools equipped with lap lanes, waterslides and toddler splash areas.

Buhr Park and Vets park pools are open from noon to 8 p.m. over the weekend and Fuller from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission:

$4 for youth ages 4-17

$5 for adults age 18 and up

$4 for seniors age 55 and up

$40 for 10-punch pass

Passes purchased before Memorial Day will be discounted.

For more information, visit the city's swim site.

Visit Ann Arbor Farmers Market

It will be a bustling weekend at 315 Detroit St. in Kerrytown. Need last-minute items for your picnic? Visit the farmers market on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday for the annual Flower Day combined with the Sunday Artisan Market.

Photo: Destination Ann Arbor

Canoe or kayak on the Huron River

Enjoy extended hours at both the Gallup and Argo liveries this holiday weekend from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. That gives you plenty of time to paddle around and see river wildlife and catch some rays.

See prices for boat rentals and times below:

Go golfing

Ann Arbor Parks golf courses are bringing back the Easter egg special promotion this weekend.

How it works:

Leslie Park Golf Course will be offering a bonus rate of $25 for 18 holes with a golf cart and "egg-stra" special tee times.

Huron Hills Golf Course will be offering a bonus rate of $20 for 18 holes with a golf cart and "egg-stra" special tee times.

On Monday, May 27, enjoy a weekday morning special at both courses. Leslie Park Golf Course is offering $36 per adult and $25 per senior to play 18 holes with a cart. Huron Hills Golf Course is offering $29 per adult and $22 per senior to play 18 holes with a cart.

To schedule a tee time, click here.

Have a great weekend!

