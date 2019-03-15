Your guide to the 57th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR - The 57th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival is just around the corner, and it is going to be a jam-packed event with 143 films and extensive performances, exhibitions, installations, speaker series and parties downtown.

From March 26 to March 31, filmmakers and festivalgoers from around the world will descend upon Ann Arbor to participate in the oldest experimental and avant-garde film festival in North America.

This year, as a result of staff changes, the festival's executive director, Leslie Raymond, took on the additional role of overseeing the programming of the event.

While she is typically focused on the logistics of running such a large festival, Raymond said she enjoyed being a part of the creative side of things. But narrowing down 3,000 submissions to 143 features is no small feat.

"We have this very robust process with lots of volunteer support to do that," said Raymond. "In the first round, we make an opening for anyone who knows us and knows the festival who wants to be a part of that process. Every film gets seen by two people in the first round. And then it travels up into the other rounds."

Raymond said that, in round two and up, the festival's screening advisors judge the remaining films. The advisors are either veterans of the festival, filmmakers or professors with a broad range of knowledge of experimental films and filmmaking.

"It’s all about the conversation that the films are having together," she said. "Each program should be comprehensive, have a range of dynamics amongst the films, have a range of techniques, pacing, and have an experimental, animation, documentary, narrative mix to it."

Leslie Raymond introduces a program at the 56th AAFF on March 23, 2018 (Credit: Ann Arbor Film Festival)

2019 highlights

During the selection process, the team tries to pick out themes connecting some of the films to create special programming categories.

"We don’t set out to say, 'Here’s a theme and let’s program towards it,'" said Raymond. "It’s more like, 'What are we noticing as the programs are coming together? And what are the things we think people might relate to?'"

This year, Fierce Women and Black Voices were two recurring themes.

On Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, there will be screenings of films featuring these themes and highlighting women in the arts and African filmmakers.

The 18th annual Out Night will take place on Thursday, March 28, with a screening of several films celebrating queer cinema.

On Saturday, March 30, the popular Almost All Ages program, for ages 6 and up, at the Michigan Theater, will show a variety of family-friendly documentary, narrative, experimental and animated films. Tickets are $6 per person.

Also screening that weekend, starting on Thursday, March 28, are the festival's Animation Highlights.

Art installation highlight

On Friday, March 29, a wearable art exhibition by University of Michigan Stamps School students will take place at 9 p.m. in the Michigan Theater Grand Foyer. Under professor Rebekah Modrak's direction, students in the course Dressing Up + Down are given a theme and are tasked to design clothes to wear to a pop-up event and exhibition.

For the film festival, they were tasked with designing outfits based on cartoonist Sally Cruikshank's colorful and psychedelic short "Quasi at the Quackadero."

Last year, the class designed costumes inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and re-enacted the event in at Canham Natatorium.

Michigan filmmakers

Ten filmmakers presenting at this year's festival hail from Ann Arbor, Detroit, Ferndale and Ypsilanti. Another filmmaker from Japan is a Stamps School alumna. While not all of the films are Michigan-centric, two of the films take a deeper look into the neighborhoods of Detroit while another studies the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Tickets

Screenings, unless otherwise noted:

$12 general admission

$8 students/seniors/AAFF members

Festival pass

Includes opening night parties, all film screenings and afterparties:

$100 general admission

$85 students/seniors/AAFF members

Weekend festival pass

Includes all film screenings and afterparties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

$60 general admission

$50 students/seniors/AAFF members

Opening night party and screening

Tuesday, March 26, 6:30-8 p.m., Michigan Theater:

$50 general admission

$40 students/seniors

$40 AAFF members/Michigan Theater members

$12 for screening only

$150 annual director's fundraiser, opening night party and screening

Buy tickets

For the full festival schedule, click here.

Raymond recommends that first-time attendees not delve too deeply into the program lineup.

"One of the things I find myself telling people this year is: Come when you feel like coming," said Raymond. "Just try it. You’re not going to like everything anyway. But there will be things that you really love."

