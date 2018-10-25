Your guide to the best family-friendly Halloween events in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Halloween is less than a week away and the next week is packed with spooky kid-friendly events.

From costume contests to pumpkin decorating, here's what we recommend:

Ann Arbor Farmers Market Halloween Bash

From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, head on over to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market for some ghoulish fun.

"Don your costumes and come on down for this fun family event at the Farmers Market. We will have trick-or-treat stations with lots of goodies and free pumpkin painting. Outrageous Halloween outfits are encouraged!"

Location: Ann Arbor Farmers Market, 315 Detroit St.

Briarwood Mall Boo Bash

This annual event features mall-wide trick-or-treating, performances and activities.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, expect to see Colors the Clown, Violin Monster and enjoy activities with the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

Location: Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Circle

Halloween Parade & Fun at Kerrytown Market & Shops

From 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, enjoy spooky spider crafts, board game demos and a treasure hunt at Mudpuddles, followed by a Halloween Parade at 2 p.m.

Come dressed up to trick-or-treat around Kerrytown Shops and savor seasonal cider and donuts.

Location: Kerrytown Market & Shops of Ann Arbor, 407 N. 5th Ave.

Halloween Costume Contest at AADL

This annual costume contest is a beloved tradition. The crazier the costume the better!

To enter, see the judges at the Downtown Branch between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. Awards will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free photo booth in the lobby from noon to 3 p.m., snacks and crafts.

Location: Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Branch, 343 S. 5th Ave.

Halloween Concert at Hill Auditorium

Come see the University of Michigan Symphony and Philharmonia orchestras at this beloved holiday tradition on Sunday.

For more than 40 years, the musicians have dressed in costume to perform spooky Halloween favorites at the one-hour event.

Reserved seating: $8-$12

Location: Hill Auditorium, 825 N. University Ave.

Halloween Party at AADL

On Wednesday, Oct. 31, enjoy the annual Halloween Party at the Ann Arbor District Library's Downtown Branch at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m.

Enjoy trick-or-treating, a puppet show and spooky story time.

This event is aimed at children in preschool through grade three.

Location: Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Branch, 343 S. 5th Ave.

Halloween Treat Parade on Main Street

Trick-or-treat around Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at more than 70 participating businesses.

Presented by the Main Street Area Association, all participating businesses giving out candy will have orange and black balloons outside their storefronts.

Location: Main Street Ann Arbor

