Your parking and shuttle guide for the 2018 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR - Beginning Thursday, July 19 and running through Sunday, July 22, the Ann Arbor Art Fair will cover 30 city blocks downtown and with that will come one of the bigger headaches for local residents and visiting guests alike: parking. The fair leaves a big footprint and it's important for attendees to be able to conveniently get to all of the sights using the art fair shuttles.

The art fair is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. The shuttle service will run every 10 to 15 minutes and is offered each day one hour before the art fair opens until one hour after the art closes.

What else do you need to know? We have a handy breakdown to use as your guide:

Traveling Around the Art Fair

Ann Arbor Art Fair attendees can ride around the 30-block footprint by taking a free ride on the Art-Go-Round mini buses which travel around the perimeter of the art fair.

Parking and Shuttle Service

There are three shuttle pick-up and drop-off locations: Briarwood Mall, Huron High School and Pioneer High School. Parking is free at all three locations. Shuttle service runs every 10 to 15 minutes and is offered each day one hour before the Ann Arbor Art Fair opens until one hour after the art closes. Shuttle service hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Pets are not allowed; service animals are welcome. Buses and shuttles are wheelchair accessible and air-conditioned.

Briarwood Mall

Parking free

Round-trip $3; one way $1.50

K-12 students with student ID and Fare Deal cardholders, one-way 75 cents

Senior/A-Ride and GoldRide cardholders and kids 5 and younger ride free

Shuttle stops: Main Street at William and on State Street near South University

Buses return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus stops

Thursday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Huron High School located at 2727 Fuller Road

Parking free

Round-trip $3

Kids 5 and under ride free

Shuttle stops: Fletcher and Washington and South University at Forest

Thursday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pioneer High School located at 601 W Stadium Blvd.

Parking free

Round-trip $3; one way $1.50

K-12 students with student ID and Fare Deal cardholders, one-way 75 cents

Senior/A-Ride and GoldRide cardholders and kids 5 and younger ride free

Shuttle stops: Main Street at William and South University near State Street

Buses return to both parking locations from either shuttle bus stops

Thursday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. - Powered by The Ride

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Powered by Trinity Transportation

Ann Arbor Art Fair attendees also can park at downtown parking structures and lots for $15 per day or $7 after 5 p.m.

For more information about parking, shuttle service and shuttle stop locations, view the Ann Arbor Art Fair map at theannarborartfair.com/#map.

Winding through downtown Ann Arbor and across the University of Michigan campus, Ann Arbor Art Fair attendees will be treated to artist demonstrations, art activities for all ages, stages with live music performances, street performers, and shops and restaurants in the State Street District and in downtown Ann Arbor. Restaurants, bars and retail stores remain open throughout the weekend to welcome local residents and out of town visitors.

For more information about the Ann Arbor Art Fair, please visit: theannarborartfair.com.

About the Ann Arbor Art Fair

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is comprised of four independently juried, non-profit art fairs that run consecutively: the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original (59 years); the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair (49 years); the South University Art Fair (19 years) and the State Street Art Fair (51 years). The Ann Arbor Art Fair is the largest juried art fair in the country that attracts nearly half a million attendees across a 30-block footprint. The Ann Arbor Art Fair features more than 1,000 artists, artist demonstrations, art activities for all ages, stages with live performances, street performers, and the amazing shops and restaurants in the State Street District and in downtown Ann Arbor.

