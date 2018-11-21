Your post-Thanksgiving weekend plans in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has released its post-Thanksgiving schedule for those who want to enjoy some indoor swimming or ice skating this weekend.

While all facilities are closed on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 22), Buhr Park and Veterans Memorial Park ice arenas and Mack Indoor Pool will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday for visitors to enjoy.

Buhr Park Outd​​oor Ice Arena

Public Skating Schedule:

Friday: 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sunday: 3:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Buhr Sticks and Pucks/Drop-in Hockey:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (sticks and pucks, all ages)

Saturday: 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. (drop-in, all ages)

Veterans Memorial Indoor Ice Arena

Public Skating Schedule:

Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Photo: Pexels





Mack Indoor Pool

Dive-in Movies/Family Fun Days:

Saturday, Nov. 24: Dive-in Movie, "The Little Mermaid" at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will be able to try on mermaid and merman tails.

Children will enjoy mermaid-themed games and activities from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $15 per family (up to two adults and three kids).

Individual admission is $4.

Bring an inner tube and have fun!

Public Swimming:

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lap swim only: three lanes available), 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (three lanes available for lap swim) and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Women's-Only Swim:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lap swim only: three lanes available) and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (three lanes available for lap swim)

Huron Hills Golf Course

The course will be open, weather permitting. Availability of carts and playing the back nine will also depend on the weather.

Check for updates at www.a2golf.org.

Centerpieces at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Nov. 10, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)





An​​n Arbor Farmers Market

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festive specialty items like wreathes, centerpieces and gifts are now for sale.

Park for free at the Ann-Ashley parking structure until 3 p.m. (farmers market patrons only).

