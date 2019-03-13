Your weekend plans: St. Patrick's Day events in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - Who doesn't love a good reason to celebrate? Whether you're Irish or not, there are lots of ways to have a good time in Ann Arbor this weekend.

From classic pub crawls to sober ice skating, we've got you covered.

Here's our roundup of local events to check out:

St. Patrick's Weekend of Fun at Conor O'Neill's

318 S. Main St.

Ann Arbor's authentic Irish pub is pulling out all the stops for this three day weekend. Starting Friday, expect to be entertained with live Irish music, Irish dancers and bagpipers.

And if you're so excited you can't possibly wait, doors open bright and early at 7 a.m. Sunday so you can get your fill of festivities all day long.

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl

Ann Arbor's biggest St. Paddy's day bar crawl starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bar Louie. Organized by Crawl With Us, this ticketed event features stops at bars around Ann Arbor with drink and food specials.

Tickets are $20 presale and $25 the day of. Crawl time is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Below are the participating venues:

Agave Tequila Bar

Conor O'Neill's Ann Arbor

Haymaker Ann Arbor

The Heidelberg

Scorekeepers

Afterparty at LIVE nightclub: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Lucky's Market

1919 S. Industrial Highway

Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head on over to Lucky's Market to eat a famous Big Arse corned beef sandwich, see Irish dancers and taste traditional Irish food offerings from full meals of bangers and mash to specialties like cheeses and beer.

Drawing for Kids: Leprechaun Lairs

Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S. 5th Ave.

Sunday: 1 to 2 p.m.

Learn how to draw with artists from the Ann Arbor Art Center during this directed drawing activity.

Recommended for 1st through 5th graders.

Leprechaun Mask Making Merriment and Parade

Kerrytown Shops, 407 N. 5th Ave.

Another great children's activity, learn how to make leprechaun masks on the second floor of the shops near the Kerrytown Chime starting at 12:30 p.m. Wear green and sport your masks during the Leprechaun Parade, which starts at 2 p.m. and winds through the streets of Kerrytown.

All ages are welcome.

St. Patrick's at Circ

The Circ Bar, 210 S. 1st St.

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This day-long 21 and up event has a $5 cover and includes free brunch all day with classics such as corned beef hash, shepherd's pie, cabbage rolls and apple dump cake, live music, drink specials and free swag.

Annual St. Patrick's Day Sober Skate and Pizza Party

Yost Ice Arena, 1116 S. State St.

Sunday: 5 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Led by EMU Students for Recovery, in coordination with UM and WCC's collegiate recovery programs, this alternative St. Paddy's Day celebration features free skate rentals and pizza. Just show up, lace up and hit the ice.

