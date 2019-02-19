Youth Art Month returns to downtown Ann Arbor in March

Artwork by second-graders from Wines Elementary hangs at Downtown Home & Garden on March 19, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR - Every March, Youth Art Month is observed nationally in honor of youth art education and creativity.

Here in Ann Arbor, that means an urban gallery of store windows adorned with artwork by local students and art-related activities in the downtown area.

This year, a host of activities will also be taking place, including workshops and deals from businesses.

Below is the list of events:

Downtown Art Scavenger Hunt with prizes (all month)

Aimed at first- through fifth-graders, this fun scavenger hunt allows players to follow clues to answer five questions relating to student artwork displayed around town and score a YAM button as a prize. The Art Scavenger Hunt map will be posted on the Main Street Area Association's website on March 1.



The Art of Making Pizza at Palio

March 2 and 24

2 to 4 p.m.

Ages 6-12, space available for 20 kids

This free, interactive cooking demonstration includes watching and learning how to make pizza with chef Joe, and the chance to design your own personalized pizza with Palio staff.

Register for March 2 here.

Register for March 24 here.

Window Painting & Design at Cherry Republic

March 2 (if there is a need to reschedule, the event will be moved to March 8)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Middle school and high school students, up to five students per hour

Ann Arbor's Brush Monkeys, led by Mary Thiefels, will be leading this free window painting workshop at Cherry Republic. Video will be taken of the window painting activities.

Register here.

Oyster Shell Painting at Real Seafood Co.

March 9

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ages 5 and up; space available for 20 kids

Every week, Real Seafood Co. shucks hundreds of oysters. Now is your chance to turn these saved shells into pieces of art. Each child will be able to take their shells home.



This event is free. Register here.

1880 Mural Found Downtown

March 10

2 to 4 p.m., 210 S. Main St.

All ages welcome

Experience a piece of Ann Arbor's art history by visiting a newly-uncovered mural at the Peaceable Kingdom. The shop's owners recently discovered a mural behind the drywall while doing renovations that dates back to the late 1800s.

Cork Sailboat Design & Races at Vinology

March 17

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (can join in any time)

First- through fifth-graders; space available for 25 kids.

Construct and decorate sail boats using corks and art supplies and then put them to a test with a race. Small prizes will be available for participants.

Participants who choose to stay and dine after the workshop will receive a 25% discount.

This event is free. Register here.

Art reception and sale at Raymond James

March 21

5 to 7 p.m., 350 S. Main St.

All are welcome

See works of students from Skyline High School at Raymond James throughout the month of March, many of which are for sale.

Sit & Color Sundays at Roeda Studio

Sundays

Roeda Studio, 319 S. Main St.

All ages welcome, no registration required

All are welcome to participate in this artistic workshop using colored pencils to "color out the darkness" on a circle or bookmark. Participants will be able to take their creations home with them.

On Sundays where the weather is nice, groups will be coloring on Roeda Studio's sidewalk -- anyone can join in.

Deal: Any day in March mention "YAM" and receive 20% off one regular priced item.

Youth Art Month is made possible by the Ann Arbor Public Schools, the Main Street Area Association, the Ann Arbor Art Center and the Arts Alliance.

Books for all ages at Vault of Midnight

The beloved game store on Main St. will have a special display throughout the month of March that features books for all ages.

For more information, visit mainstreetannarbor.org/youthartmonth.

