Exciting events at Ann Arbor District Library in September

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Every month, we bring you a list of awesome events at the Ann Arbor District Library and September will not be an exception.

Even though it will be hard to beat August’s planet viewing party, or the 13th annual Lego contest (not to mention the Summer Game), the AADL has got some fantastic activities for adults and kids this month to help your little ones beat the beginning of school blues (and for you to have some fun too!)

While you can find a full calendar of events at AADL’s website, here’s our top 8 for September --

Sept. 1 -- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Pittsfield branch

Everyone is welcome to stop by and make some superhero bookmarks! Grab a Popsicle stick, some markers and get to work crafting your courageous book defender.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Sept. 6 -- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -- Downtown multipurpose room

Celebrate the art of Sonabai, an illiterate woman in rural India who created her own form of artistic expression. Join Dr. Stephen P. Huyler, who has spent decades studying traditional Indian art and women’s art. This talk is a part of the RASA Festival, running from Sept. 1 to Oct 7.

* Read Meredith's schedule of events for RASA Festival to learn about more India-inspired exciting events.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Sept.8 -- 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. -- Downtown Secret Lab, multipurpose room

Bring a dirty, old T-shirt and get ready to paint with everyone's favorite PBS host. There will be two sessions for this event. That’s right, count ’em: TWO sessions. One will be at 1 p.m., the other will be at 3 p.m. FYI, the actual Bob Ross will not be in attendance but you may see some wigs on happy, little AADL staff members.

Sept. 9 -- 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Westgate branch

Listen to Ypsi-based folk ensemble Joanna and the Jaywalkers perform their wistful tunes that will make your inner '90s kid come out.

Credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Sept. 13 -- 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. -- Downtown Secret Lab

In the depths of the downtown branch, make a micro FM transmitter using wire antenna and Raspberry Pi. Make sure to bring your USB so as to take the code back home to your own laboratory.

Sept. 16 -- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- Malletts Creek branch

Stephanie Ariganello and Jeremiah Kouhia of Mother Loaf Breads will present the delicious and tangy history of sourdough breads. They will discuss why sourdoughs are important and the process behind fermentation in their breads.

Sept. 28 -- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Downtown multipurpose room

Join Ypsi-based producer Louis Picasso and hip-hop collective Hiiigher Minds as they redefine your concept of a concert.

Sept.30 -- 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. -- Downtown Youth Story Corner

Stomp, jump, stamp your feet and clap to the thumps of Storylady Laura and Drummunity’s Lori Fithian as their stories inspire you to move.

