Exciting events at University of Michigan Museum of Art in January

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - You may think that the University of Michigan Museum of Art is just stuffy art galleries or historical tours with a doting docent. Well, you're wrong. Each month, the UMMA plays host to electric concerts, emotional and evolutionary exhibitions and popular presentations by nationally known artists.

In January 2019, the UMMA has an interesting lineup of events to add to your post-holiday calendar.

Please note that some of the events are not at the UMMA, but thanks to the generosity of the UMMA and sponsors, all events are free unless otherwise noted.

UMMA Book Club: Art, Ideas and Politics

Jan. 10 - noon to 1 p.m. - A. Alfred Taubman Gallery / UMMA

Guided by Literati Bookstore's creative programs manager, Gina Balibrera Amyx, audiences will read from "Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power" as part of the monthly UMMA book club. In connection with the "Abstraction, Color, and Politics in the Early 1970s" exhibit, the UMMA monthly book club explores social change and visionary voices.

The UMMA book club meets every second Thursday of each month from noon to 1 p.m. For information or to see which books will be used for future meetings, read the UMMA book club event pages.

Judith Barry, Imagination, dead imagine, 1991. Five-channel video installation (color, sound; 15:00 minutes) with mirror, wood, and rear projection screens. Courtesy the artist and Mary Boone Gallery, New York. Photo by Adam Reich. © Judith Barry





Eva Respini: Art in the Age of the Internet

Jan. 17 - 5:10 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Michigan Theater

The Penny Stamps Distinguished Speaker Series and the UMMA have partnered to have Eva Respini, the Barbara Lee chief curator at the ICA/Boston Art Museum, speak on how the internet has affected everything we do, from shopping and eating to how artists create and make their art nowadays. Respini, who curated the exhibit "Art in the Age of the Internet," specializes in contemporary art making. She has curated for the Museum of Modern Art in New York and has collaborated with internationally known artists.



For more about "Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today," check out Sarah's preview.

Master of Fine Arts graduate student symposium: site, non-site, website

Jan. 19 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Stamps School of Art and Design faculty and graduate studios

Interact with MFA graduate students as they explore the evolution of art as affected by the internet. See how it has changed in both theory and practice thanks to technology and how artists use the internet for different styles of artistic expression.

UMMA Book Club: The Age of the Internet in Comic Books

Jan. 20 - 2 to 4 p.m. - Vault of Midnight

In another "Art in the Age of the Internet"-influenced event, Vault of Midnight and the UMMA have partnered to have a monthly comic book club from January to March. This month's meeting will focus on "The Private Eye," a sci-fi/mystery comic written by Brian K. Vaughan, about privacy and secret-keeping in a futuristic society.

Even though the UMMA is free and open to the public, please remember to make a donation so as to support the arts. While the building is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., visit the UMMA galleries between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m,Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

