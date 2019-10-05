Experience cooking demos, harvest festivities, Halloween at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Commemorating 100 years of Washtenaw County farmers and their produce goodness, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market is celebrating the spookiest month of the year with a cooking demo, harvest festivities and a Halloween-themed celebration.

Edible WOW Cooking Demonstration

Oct. 16

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frita Batidos founder chef Eve Aronoff will perform a cooking demo with ingredients from A2 Farmers Market vendors. Attendees will get to watch Aronoff turn seasonal ingredients into delicious goodies and will be able to meet her during the demonstration. Tastings are included!

Harvest Festival

Oct. 19

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join Farmers Market vendors in getting into the autumnal spirit with fall-favorite produce and products. Glass Academy will also be on-site doing glassblowing demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Photo: Meredith Bruckner

Halloween at the Market

Oct. 26

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Hang out at the Farmers Market for some pumpkin decorating, face-painting and trick-or-treating with GIVE 365 volunteers. Little witches, wizards, superheroes and ghosts are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the market while picking up produce, coffee, plants, crafts and more at the Ann Arbor hotspot.

For more information about each event, visit the Ann Arbor Farmers Market website.

