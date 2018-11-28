Explore the Age of the Internet in Ann Arbor at the UMMA this December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Beginning Dec. 15, the University of Michigan Museum of Art will host, Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today, an exhibit which exams the impact of the internet on visual art.

"The internet has changed every aspect of contemporary life - from how we interact with each other to how we work and play." -- University of Michigan Museum of Art



Comprised of over 40 pieces by prominent artists like Judith Barry, Juliana Huxtable, Pierre Huyghe, Josh Kline, Laura Owens, Trevor Paglen, Seth Price, Cindy Sherman, Frances Stark and Martine Syms, the exploratory exhibit has been brought to Ann Arbor through partnerships with U-M colleges, public programming as well as numerous sponsors.

Penelope Umbrico, 33,930,694 Suns from Sunsets from Flickr (Partial) 9/05/17, 2006-ongoing, chromogenic machine prints. Courtesy the artist. © Penelope Umbrico

Created as a collaboration of paintings, photography, video, sculptures, web-based art and performances, Art in the Age of the Internet, 1989 to Today will create a window into the depths of internet influence on how art is produced and how artists use the internet.

It has five thematic sections: (Network and Circulation, Hybrid Bodies, Virtual Worlds, States of Surveillance and Performing the Self) which artists have responded to. Themes relating to the control of technology in our lives, like gender identity, relationships and politics, are carried throughout the experience of the exhibit.

Organized by the Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston, the radical exhibit has been curated by Eva Respini, with Barbara Lee as chief curator and Jeffrey De Blois as assistant curator.

Judith Barry, Imagination, dead imagine, 1991. Five-channel video installation (color, sound; 15:00 minutes) with mirror, wood, and rear projection screens. Courtesy the artist and Mary Boone Gallery, New York. Photo by Adam Reich. © Judith Barry

For more information, head over to the full press release.

Even though the UMMA is free and open to the public, please remember to make a donation so as to support the arts. While the building is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., visit the UMMA galleries between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m, Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

