Fall fun at Ann Arbor District Library in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Fall is officially here! To help you make the best out of fall fun, we've got a list of our top 11 events happening at the Ann Arbor District Library in October.

Dia de la Familia

Downtown branch - Oct. 4, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

For National Hispanic Heritage Month, AADL and PALMA are partnering with UM Comprehensive Cancer Center Community Outreach Program to bring you Family Day. Family games, entertainment, snacks, crafts and health information about the Latinx community in the area will be available.

Halloween String Art

Traverwood branch - Oct. 5, 7 - 8 p.m.

Use colorful string to make a peppy pumpkin, a spooky witch or ghoulish ghost decoration.

Race to Nowhere

Downtown branch - Oct. 11, 6:30 - 8:45 p.m.

Watch Race to Nowhere and listen to stories of students who have been pushed and pushed to succeed. It chronicles how pressure has lead to an increase in cheating, stress-induced illnesses, and an epidemic of unmotivated young students. A panel will following the showing of the film to discuss its themes.

Candy Haunted House

Pittsfield branch - Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your little ones and make the spookiest and sweetest haunted house ever!

Resin Art Jewelry

Downtown branch - Oct. 16, 7 - 8 p.m.

Make gorgeous resin jewelry in the Secret Lab.

DIY Slime

Traverwood branch - Oct. 20, 2 - 3 p.m.

It's slime time! Make your own slime with simple ingredients supplied by AADL.

Halloween Costume Swap!

Downtown branch - Oct. 21, 3 - 4:40 p.m.

Bring last year's Halloween costume and trade it for something new. Want to just drop off your old costumes but don't want anything new? No problem, you can leave them at any branch until the day of the Halloween Costume Swap. A kids craft will also be going on for any little ghouls looking for a new costume.

Listen to a panel discussion, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Ann Arbor Area, by representatives that are for and against the development above the Library Lot. An audience Q and A will be done after the discussion.

Mini Succulent Pumpkins

Downtown branch - Oct. 26, 7 - 8 p.m.

Love succulents but don't know how to help them transition into fall? Make a festival fall craft using tiny succulents and pumpkins!

2018 Halloween Costume Contest

Downtown branch - Oct. 28, 12:30 - 3 p.m.

AADL is having its annual Halloween Costume Contest in the first-floor lobby. Wear your awesome costume to the AADL and enter the contest between 12:30 and 2 p.m. The winner's ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. and special Halloween medals will also be given out to costumes in over 10 categories. Gift cards will be given to winners of four costume categories and a free photo booth will be available for anyone in the contest.

Halloween Party

Downtown branch - Oct. 31, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Bring your little ones to this half-hour party for trick-or-treats, stories and puppets. The party will be held twice just in case the first party didn't get you ready enough for trick-or-treating!

