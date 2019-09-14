Fall in love with Ann Arbor with four fall date ideas

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - If they can't handle you at your Hail Yes, then they don't deserve you at your Majungasaurus best.

With fall in full swing, here are four date ideas to help you make the most out of the pumpkin spiciest season of the year.

Go to a game

Make sure they're a Wolverine fan by showing off your Maize and Blue spirit at a football game or soccer match. Look for the Wolverine Trooper, do a bit of tailgating, then cheer on the Wolverines together. Try some new food at the Big House or swap sports stories.

Want to be away from the madness of the football stadium? Watch an ice hockey game at Yost Ice Arena.

The Majungasaurus at the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. Photo | Sarah M. Parlette



Let that nerd knowledge rip

Show off that tiny-armed Majungasaurus impersonation you've been working on when you visit the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. Impress with the perfect pronunciation of Quetzalcoatlus pterosaur (definitely practice that) and show off your history knowledge. Be sure to slip in this fun fact: The burned bits of the five pillars in the "Evolution: Life Through Time" exhibit represent the amount of life that went extinct during each major extinction.

Photo: Pexels

Do your own pumpkin spice tour

Are all PSLs created the same? Take a self-curated tour of Ann Arbor's many cafes to test out the various varieties of pumpkin spice latte. Split a drink at each shop to test the worthiness of each recipe -- even if the date goes poorly, at least your drinks will be good!

Not really into the pumpkin spice craze? Switch things up by trying different teas or chai lattes across town.

For an adult twist, test out the numerous pumpkin beers available around Ann Arbor.

Photo: Wiard's

Swing by one of the many cider mills or orchards around Ann Arbor

Surrounded by farmland, Ann Arbor is nicely nestled in the middle of well-known, you-pick orchards and sweet cider mills. Head over to Wiard's Orchard and Country Fair in Ypsilanti or make the trek to Fenton to visit Spicers Orchard.

Up the ante by figuring your way out of a corn maze at Coleman's Corn Maze in Saline, then get even more in the fall spirit by picking some pumpkins at Wasem Fruit Farm in Milan.

