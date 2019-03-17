False alarm: University of Michigan gives the all-clear after reported active shooter on campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security gave the all-clear at about 8 p.m. Saturday after authorities investigated reports of an active shooter on campus.

ORIGINAL STORY: Potential active shooter reported on University of Michigan campus turns out to be popping balloons

Earlier in the day, University of Michigan sent out a run-hide-fight alert due to reports of an active shooter through its emergency alert system.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office reported the active shooting situation was a false alarm caused by residents popping balloons at Mason Hall. People reportedly heard the balloons popping, screamed and fled. The commotion caused others to believe a shooter was on campus.

For more information on the university's emergency alert system, click here.

UM EAlert Ann Arbor Update: All Clear. Police have determined there is no threat to the community. Buildings are open. All clear. BR/> — U-M DPSS (@umichdpss) March 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.