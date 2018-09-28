Federal Judge orders EMU to reinstate women's softball and tennis teams

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A Federal Court issued a preliminary injunction against Eastern Michigan University.

The ruling is to stop the school from cutting two women’s teams. A federal judge claims the university is violating Title IX.

The Federal Lawsuit is 37 pages long and it basically states Eastern Michigan University is violating Title IX after the school made the decision to cut four sports programs. The school said this is a way to trim the budget and save money. The cuts affected 83 students athletes, 58 males and 25 females.

Shayne Hapney, a junior at EMU, said, many of his colleagues have felt the brunt of this decision.

“I’m an Exercise Science major, so a lot of people in my program are athletes," Hapney said. "It affected a lot of people in my major."

Other students say they think the programs should stay and cutting them is not the answer.

“It’s kind of bad for the other students,” said Javan Coleman.

"I did go to some of the events and stuff, so that took some stuff out for me,” said Kelvin Williams.

Eastern Michigan University released this statement:

"We have received the court's opinion and order, and will fully review it in the days ahead, as well as analyze next steps.

As an initial matter, we will of course attend the status conference the judge requests. The court opinion and order can be read here.

As we have stated previously, the decision to eliminate four sports programs was extremely difficult. We initiated the action to reduce expenses in athletics consistent with strategic reductions across the university. These efforts are part of a comprehensive process to realign our budget to ensure our ability to continue to invest in key priority areas, such as high demand academic programs that meet the needs of today's employers, and to modernize the facilities in which the programs are taught.

It is important to note that previously Eastern had 21 sports, which was more than any other university in the Mid-American Conference(MAC). We do not have the largest budget. In fact, we have one of the smallest. Our new total of 17 sports puts us in the middle of the pack of the MAC and allows us to provide a solid level of support for each of the 17 programs.

We recognize how difficult this decision has been for the 83 student athletes (58 male and 25 female) who were participating in the four canceled sports. We have great respect for all of them, including the two students involved in the lawsuit. Of the 83 students initially affected by the decision, several have graduated and others have moved on to other schools.

Further, all of the student-athletes in the affected sports were offered the opportunity to continue to attend Eastern on their athletic scholarships, assuming they met academic requirements, until they graduate. In many cases, scholarships for those students are equal to the full price of their tuition."

Eastern Michigan University remains committed to an environment of non-discrimination, and works hard to maintain and expand that commitment as evidenced by our non-discrimination statement:

"Eastern Michigan University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, age, ancestry, disability, military status, veteran status or other non-merit reasons, in admissions, educational programs or activities and employment and complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding nondiscrimination and affirmative action, including Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act."

The Federal Judge is ordering all parties in this lawsuit to appear back in court on October 23rd.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.